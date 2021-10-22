Lawmakers praise rate agreement with Dominion but say more must be done to help customers

Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, is one of the few lawmakers to have success in recent years in passing legislation aimed at restoring commission regulatory power to refund excess utility profits to customers. In 2020, the General Assembly passed a bill he sponsored that closed a utility-friendly accounting loophole.

"But unfortunately over the past decade we’ve seen the crucial consumer protections repeatedly stripped from Virginia’s utility code as new legislation placed regulatory decision-making power with the utility, not the Commission," Subramanyam testified.

He called the $330 million refund a great first step but only a first step and called on lawmakers and the public "to stand up for a fair rate-making process and comprehensive utility reform."

Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, said he backed the agreement and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, said she wants the commission to continue to update lawmakers "so that the legislature can understand how removing additional barriers to your authority would allow for additional refunds and rate reductions on behalf of our ratepayers."