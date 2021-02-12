Lawmakers trying to reach compromise on criminal record expungement

Herring sponsored legislation that would automatically expunge about 80 misdemeanor convictions and some felony drug convictions after eight years. Her bill would not include domestic violence or DUI convictions.

House Democrats have been at odds with Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who wants a cautious approach in which people must petition a court for permission to have their record sealed. Lawmakers were unable to reach agreement on the issue in last year's special session and, so far, have remained at an impasse this year.

"We need to get a structure for petition-based sealing and automatic sealing on the books with some relatively conservative thresholds that we can continue to build on and refine in future sessions," Surovell said. "We also need to ensure that whatever remedies we create produce actual results."

Even if the legislature passes a bill, any new law would not go into effect for several years. Lawmakers said the delay stems from the need to upgrade police and court computer systems.

Advocates for an automatic process said someone shouldn't have to spend money and go to court if they've spent years without any criminal convictions.