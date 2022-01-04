Lawyer for wrongfully convicted Earl Washington Jr. sues Virginia for withholding lab records

Hall made another FOIA request in November to the Department of Forensic Science for the records he wants.

This time, the department denied the request by saying it doesn't have to turn over the records because it's not a law-enforcement agency.

Hall wrote in his lawsuit that the new law doesn't just apply to law-enforcement agencies but to all public bodies, and called the department's position "wholly without merit."

Asked for this news story why she didn't turn over the records since nothing in the law prevented release, Linda Jackson, director of the Department of Forensic Science, declined to answer. A deputy responded that she had no comment.

Attorney General Mark Herring's office is now representing the agency in its desire to keep the records secret, and a court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11. Herring leaves office Jan. 15.

The lawsuit asks a judge to find that Jackson and Jenkins violated the Freedom of Information Act, order them to stop claiming they are exempt from the section of FOIA in question, order them to turn over the records, award attorneys fees and impose a civil penalty of $2,000 on each, as allowed by law.