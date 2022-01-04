Lawyer for wrongfully convicted Earl Washington Jr. sues Virginia for withholding lab records

An attorney for Earl Washington Jr., who came within days of being executed in Virginia for a murder he didn't commit, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against a state agency on Tuesday because it is withholding records the attorney believes will show that authorities at the time could have gotten the right suspect.
Fairfax attorney Robert T. Hall filed the lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court against the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, which refused to turn over the documents that Hall believes are the last set of facts that need to be revealed in how the state came close to killing an innocent man.
Washington, with an IQ of 69, narrowly escaped being executed in 1985 after police led him into a false confession by giving him details of a killing.
Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Frank Green reported last year that undoing Washington's conviction took an all-star team of experts from across the country who donated years of legal, scientific, psychiatric and other assistance; and the intervention of three sitting governors.
DNA proved that another man, and not Washington, raped and murdered Rebecca Lynn Williams in her Culpeper apartment in 1982.
Gov. Ralph Northam last year cited the case when signing legislation to abolish the death penalty in Virginia.
Hall has represented Washington since August 1985. There's an open question he's trying to answer, and it relates to the man who actually killed Williams, Kenneth Maurice Tinsley, who is now deceased. The Department of Forensic Science has documents that could answer that question, and Hall wants the public to have access to them.
According to Hall's lawsuit:
Police found a blood stain on a baby blanket at the crime scene which they believed came from the killer. Investigators and state lab technicians found that the blood stain contained a unique blood marker.
After Washington's arrest in 1983, a blood test showed he did not have this unique marker. The state lab then amended its records to say that testing for the unique blood marker on the baby blanket was "inconclusive." Washington was convicted and sentenced to death in 1984.
Tinsley, the actual killer, was charged and convicted for a separate rape in 1984. The state lab tested Tinsley's blood that year.
According to a news release issued by Hall's attorney, Hall suspects that those test results will show that Tinsley had the unique blood marker found on the baby blanket, which investigators knew Washington did not have.
Hall believes the lab results were changed for the convenience of prosecutors and that "deprived law enforcement of a 1984 opportunity to connect Tinsley to the Williams murder - at a time Mr. Washington was awaiting his 1985 execution."
So Hall sent a FOIA request to the Department of Forensic Science in January 2021 asking for the blood results that were done on Tinsley.
Amy C. Jenkins, the department's general counsel, wrote back to Hall to say that the department had documents on Tinsley's blood results, but was opting not to release them because of a FOIA exemption for criminal records. In other words, the state could release the records if it wanted, but the law also allowed the state to withhold those records in its discretion, and the department was choosing not to provide them.
But later in 2021, the General Assembly passed a bill that opened up closed investigative files that police agencies generally withheld from the public. The new law took effect July 1 and expanded the type of records that must be released.
Hall made another FOIA request in November to the Department of Forensic Science for the records he wants.
This time, the department denied the request by saying it doesn't have to turn over the records because it's not a law-enforcement agency.
Hall wrote in his lawsuit that the new law doesn't just apply to law-enforcement agencies but to all public bodies, and called the department's position "wholly without merit."
Asked for this news story why she didn't turn over the records since nothing in the law prevented release, Linda Jackson, director of the Department of Forensic Science, declined to answer. A deputy responded that she had no comment.
Attorney General Mark Herring's office is now representing the agency in its desire to keep the records secret, and a court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11. Herring leaves office Jan. 15.
The lawsuit asks a judge to find that Jackson and Jenkins violated the Freedom of Information Act, order them to stop claiming they are exempt from the section of FOIA in question, order them to turn over the records, award attorneys fees and impose a civil penalty of $2,000 on each, as allowed by law.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said it was mind-boggling that the state would be trying to hide the information.
"In a case that has such a long history of injustice, it just seems so strange to prolong the story even further by not releasing the records," she said.
Hall's attorney, Mark Dix, said it was unfortunate Herring wouldn't simply tell the agency to release the records.
“Herring has made many public statements about the importance of shining a light on Virginia’s dark history, and it’s a shame that as he’s leaving office he’s not following through on such statements but is instead seeking to sweep this under the rug.”
