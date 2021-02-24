Liberty University says it hasn't yet agreed to be site of state GOP convention

Virginia Republicans voted Tuesday to hold a drive-up convention at Liberty University to nominate statewide candidates, but the university said Wednesday that it hasn't yet agreed to host.

Liberty officials told the GOP they'd consider it but "Liberty has not agreed to any particular plan or contract," the university said in a statement.

The Republican Party of Virginia's State Central Committee, the party's governing body, voted Tuesday night to hold a convention on Liberty's campus May 8 that would allow convention delegates to remain in their cars while voting for the party's nominees for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.

The idea is that the event would comply with state COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. The decision came after months of fighting over how to nominate candidates.

A GOP official told his colleagues on the committee Tuesday that Liberty had granted approval.

Liberty's statement said the university wants to correct the record.