Liberty University says it hasn't yet agreed to be site of state GOP convention

Virginia Republicans voted Tuesday to hold a drive-up convention at Liberty University to nominate statewide candidates, but the university said Wednesday that it hasn't yet agreed to host.
Liberty officials told the GOP they'd consider it but "Liberty has not agreed to any particular plan or contract," the university said in a statement.
The Republican Party of Virginia's State Central Committee, the party's governing body, voted Tuesday night to hold a convention on Liberty's campus May 8 that would allow convention delegates to remain in their cars while voting for the party's nominees for governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor.
The idea is that the event would comply with state COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. The decision came after months of fighting over how to nominate candidates.
A GOP official told his colleagues on the committee Tuesday that Liberty had granted approval.
Liberty's statement said the university wants to correct the record.
The university said in the statement that its discussions with the GOP revolved around university-controlled parking lots in Lynchburg. Liberty officials told the GOP that using any main campus parking lots would not be allowed. And the university has not agreed to "a one-location plan where one parking lot would handle all the traffic associated with a convention."
Liberty said it would charge market rates for use of its parking, and would consider doing so for any political party as the university has done with carnivals, circuses and car dealerships.
A member of the State Central Committee contacted Liberty Wednesday, the university said, to discuss plans "with the understanding that many details need to be worked out for an agreement."
When concerns were raised during Tuesday's online meeting of the State Central Committee, committee member Mike Ginsberg, who represents the 11th congressional district in Northern Virginia, said Liberty had approved a drive-up convention on campus.
"We do have approval from Liberty," he said in the meeting. "We certainly would not have proposed it if we did not have their authorization to do so."
Ginsberg could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Democrats will nominate their candidates via a state-run primary on June. 8.
