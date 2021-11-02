Join Richmond Times-Dispatch columnists Michael Paul Williams and Jeff Schapiro, along with Michael Phillips and other RTD reporters, for live election night video coverage starting at 8 p.m.
Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98
Linwood Holton, vanguard of two-party competition in once solidly Democratic Virginia as its first Republican governor of the 20th century and…
The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit Friday for five people appearing with tiki torches at a Charlottesville campaign s…
In the final hours of Virginia’s toss-up for governor, Glenn Youngkin is running as a Ken Cuccinelli-like culture warrior, declaiming public s…
GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin released a TV and digital ad Tuesday attacking Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe over his ties to Do…
Blakely Lockhart, the Democrat challenging Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, released a new photo of McGuire at the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrec…
Megan Abbey is a mom of three and the first female mayor of a very small town an hour south of Richmond. Abbey, 35, said she doesn’t identify …
Former President Barack Obama roused voters in Richmond. Georgia political candidate and organizer Stacey Abrams visited Black churches in Nor…
Virginia’s voters go to the polls on Tuesday to choose the state’s next governor in a tight contest widely seen as a test of electoral politic…
PURCELLVILLE — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday hailed activist parents who are decrying school curriculums as un-American, equati…
Biden returns to Arlington for McAuliffe, blasts Youngkin for touting effort to ban Toni Morrison's 'Beloved'
ARLINGTON — President Joe Biden is still targeting Glenn Youngkin as an “acolyte” of former President Donald Trump.