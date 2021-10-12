Lobbyists in Virginia don't have to report how much they actually earn

VPAP gave a hypothetical example. If a client paid a lobbying firm $84,000, split equally between services billed and retainers, the firm could report compensation of $84,000, or $42,000 or a lower number of only the estimated time spent directly lobbying lawmakers.

So the law makes it difficult to examine or compare lobbyist compensation because there are a variety of ways it can be reported.

In short: The public has no way of knowing exactly how much money lobbyists are paid to lobby their elected representatives.

Haner said in an interview that his experience as a lobbyist gave him firsthand knowledge of how lobbyists avoid reporting how much they actually get paid.

A lobbyist may spend four hours setting up a five-minute meeting with a lawmaker, he said, but then only count the five minutes for purposes of reporting payment.

"It's just a game that they play," he said. "I was taught how to do it by one of the old lawyers."

And on the topic of weak disclosure law, there's another important void, he said. Lobbyists aren't required to disclose the bills or appointments over which they lobbied. They can simply report things like, "matters related to energy."