Local GOP leaders denounce state GOP dysfunction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the university said the next day that an agreement hadn't been reached. And state GOP Chairman Rich Anderson said last week that bringing up to 4,000 automobiles and 70 buses to a single location isn't possible. So the party's governing body still needs to figure out a plan.

Other local GOP chairs who signed the letter are from Fairfax, Fauquier, Sussex, Madison and Greene counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Danville.

"We are writing to express our profound disappointment at the recent conduct of the State Central Committee, and our request of resolution for a clear path forward," they wrote. "Frankly, we need our decision-makers to make decisions and our leaders to lead. The long delay and lack of substantive information regarding the nomination method of our statewide offices has become a debilitating aspect of leading our party at the local unit level."