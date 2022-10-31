Locke tries again for automatic rights restoration

For the fifth year running, state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, is trying to amend the state Constitution so that people convicted of felonies can have their rights to vote automatically restored when they return to society.

Only Virginia and Kentucky say that nobody convicted of a felony can vote. Virginia’s governor can restore rights, which also include being able to serve on a jury or run for office.

“Voting is a fundamental right of democracy. Further, it should be a constitutional right, not subject to the whims of legislators or the governor,” Locke said.

Her proposed amendment would restore rights once a person convicted of a felony leaves prison – an approach in line with what happens in 21 states, from liberal California to conservative Utah.

It would be a broader restoration than in the 16 states that automatically restore rights once people complete sentences, including probation.

Changing the Constitution is a multi-year process in Virginia. Locke made it past the first step in 2021, when the state Senate and House of Delegates - both then led by Democrats - voted for her resolution for the amendment.

In the 2021 elections Republicans took control of the House of Delegates.

In the 2022 General Assembly session, legislation authorizing the required voter referendum for any Constitutional amendment, on the second step, the Senate agreed, with all the Democrats and two Republicans voting for it.

But the measure died in a House of Delegates subcommittee on a party line vote.

Locke’s restoration after release from prison was a narrowing of her efforts in 2020, 2019 and 2018 when her resolutions proposed amendments ensuring citizens over 18, including people convicted of felonies even if in prison, would have the right to vote. This is what Maine and Vermont do.

Those measures did not get out of the Senate’s Privileges and Elections committee, which handles all proposed Constitutional amendments.

Her 2017 effort was more restrictive: it would have automatically restored rights to people convicted of nonviolent felonies only and only if they had completed all the terms of their sentences. Nine states take this approach.

It was merged with a similar bill from state Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, then the majority leader, which added restrictions that individuals also had to pay any fines, court fees and restitution and that restoration would come only after a period of five years after all that.

This one passed the state Senate, though at the point Locke and the rest of the Democratic caucus voted against it. It died in the House Privileges and Elections committee, without even coming to a vote.

“My position remains unchanged. An individual's rights should not be restored until all requirements of the Court's sentence have been satisfied,” Norment said.

“I expect all members of my caucus will express the same position,” he said, adding, “From a practical perspective, I believe it unlikely this legislation passes the House should it make it out of the Senate.”

In mid-October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin restored civil rights to more than 800 Virginians who lost the right to vote after a felony conviction.

"The governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances," Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter said.

"The Constitution places the responsibility for restoration in the hands of the governor alone, and he does not take this lightly," she said. "Virginians trust the governor to individually consider each person and take into consideration the unique elements of each situation, practicing grace for those who need it and ensuring public safety."

Between 2016 and 2018, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights to 173,611 people who had been convicted of felonies, after the Virginia Supreme Court blocked his bid — through a blanket executive order — to collectively restore rights to more than 200,000.

In 2021, after dropping a requirement that former prisoners complete probation before getting their rights back, then-Gov. Ralph Northam restored rights to 69,000 people.