Lohmann: New look for an old lighthouse in Mathews

On precisely the sort of murky evening a lighthouse is intended to shine, the historic New Point Comfort Lighthouse at the southern tip of Mathews County flashed to life.
Even though the third-oldest lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay has been dark for most of the last half-century and its new light had been long awaited, the moment of reawakening on Tuesday happened a little quicker than expected.
Gary Wayne Brownley, 83, a local woodworker of note and friend of the late Earl Soles, the driving force behind the lengthy restoration of the lighthouse, was in the process of delivering a speech as a final lead-up to the grand re-lighting. More than a mile away on the tiny island where the lighthouse stands, a small crew prepared to flip the switch on the new light, watching for a signal from an observation walkway at the New Point Comfort Natural Area Preserve, where members of the community had gathered in the mist to celebrate.
As Brownley spoke, someone apparently turned on a flashlight, which the group on the island mistook for the signal – and the light was turned on. The resulting hoopla made it impossible – and unnecessary – for Brownley to continue.
“I’d been practicing that durn thing all day long,” Brownley said with a laugh the next day about his speech. “I had it down pat.”
But he spoke long enough to make his most important point: a lot of effort went into bringing the old lighthouse back from the brink.
The sandstone structure was first lighted in 1805, during the administration of President Thomas Jefferson, authorized by Congress along with other lighthouses as a way to make Chesapeake Bay safe for commercial shipping. (Of the remaining lighthouses on the bay, only Cape Henry and Old Point are older.) New Point Comfort Lighthouse stands where the waters of Chesapeake Bay converge with Mobjack Bay. Travelers from the south would see the beacon and know to make a left into Mobjack Bay or veer right and head toward Baltimore.
When it was built, the lighthouse stood on an island of about 100 acres at the entrance to Mobjack Bay just off Mathews’ southernmost peninsula, and was reachable by foot at low tide. However, erosion commenced almost immediately, and over the centuries storms and shifting sands have severed easy accessibility to the lighthouse, which now resides on a postage stamp-size piece of land, protected by riprap, a long distance from shore.
For more than 150 years, the lighthouse served navigators in the bay, except when its light was extinguished during the War of 1812 – when the British ransacked it – and the Civil War, when it also suffered damage that required extensive repairs.
The lighthouse switched to acetylene gas from oil in 1919, rendering an on-site keeper unnecessary – the first keeper, Elzy Burroughs, was also its builder, and he lived in an adjacent home that is long gone – and then in 1930 an automatic light was installed.
In 1963, the lighthouse itself was no longer needed as it was replaced by an offshore beacon. Five years later, the Coast Guard abandoned the lighthouse.
The lighthouse has long been a point of pride in Mathews, a county with a deep maritime history that relied on the sea as its link to the outside world long before roads and automobiles. With the lighthouse retired by the Coast Guard and falling into disrepair, the county acquired it in 1975, and the community effort to save it began.
Over the years, the lighthouse has undergone various restorations and repairs. It also has experienced inexplicable and infuriating instances of vandalism. In 1999, private funds were used to install a solar light, which functioned for six years before it became unsafe to haul heavy batteries over the slippery rocks surrounding the island and up the steep stone steps in the lighthouse.
In 2001, the New Point Comfort Lighthouse Preservation Task Force was created by the Mathews County Historical Society to come up with a master plan for the lighthouse, which ultimately resulted in a two-phrase project. The first, which began in 2009, involved stabilizing the island; the second, restoration of the lighthouse itself, did not begin until 2020, and came to a conclusion on Tuesday with the debut of the new solar light that will flash at the same frequency – every four seconds – as the light did more than a century ago.
The total cost for the project was $1.8 million, said Thomas Jenkins, the county’s director of planning, zoning and wetlands, with 80 percent of the money coming from a federal transportation grant that funds a broad range of non-motorized transportation projects, a subset of which includes historic transportation structures, such as old lighthouses. The remainder was provided by the county.
Shored up by structural repairs and a beefed-up island, the restored lighthouse gleams: years of paint and biological growth safely were blasted off, eroded sandstone blocks repaired, mortar repointed and fresh white paint applied. The new light is a cherry atop the historic sundae. I asked Reed Lawson, president of the Mathews County Historical Society, who has been involved with lighthouse-saving for years, if the new light looked good.
“Even from afar, exhilarating, momentous!” she replied. “Mathews County’s icon has been rescued, revived and strengthened.”
The completion of the “very complex and laborious” lighthouse restoration is “quite a miraculous happening for a small community on the Chesapeake Bay like us,” said Dennis Baker, a former director of Virginia State Parks who retired to Mathews.
And at the center of it all was Earl Soles.
Soles was a Mathews native and historian who spent more than 30 years as an executive at Colonial Williamsburg before returning to Mathews in retirement. He served as president of the Mathews County Historical Society and spearheaded the efforts – “with vigor,” Baker recalled – to preserve the lighthouse, collecting history, finding money, keeping the effort alive.
When talking about Soles, people in Mathews use words such as “devotion,” “determination” and “dedication” in describing his role in bringing the lighthouse back to life.
“He was our guiding light,” said Lawson.
So, this project would not have happened without him?
“Oh, my heavens,” she said, “that is correct.”
Soles and Brownley were teammates on the Mathews High football team.
“He could throw a football 100 yards through a knothole,” Brownley said, exaggerating maybe just a little. “He was good, and he was a good man with it.”
They became particularly close after Soles returned to Mathews. Soles was “big into that lighthouse, that was his thing” said Brownley, a master woodworker who along with his brother, Stephen, built scale models of the lighthouse, Soles helping by searching out plans for Brownley to use.
As he lay dying three years ago, Soles worried the lighthouse project would never be completed. Baker promised it would be finished. A few days before Soles died in August 2018, the Mathews County board of supervisors proclaimed Earl Soles Day for Aug. 7, which also happened to be National Lighthouse Day. He also was named an Honorary Lighthouse Keeper in Mathews County.
All of which is why Brownley felt honored to represent his friend at Tuesday’s re-lighting ceremony.
“He always talked about that lighthouse,” Brownley said.
