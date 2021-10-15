Lohmann: New look for an old lighthouse in Mathews

In 1963, the lighthouse itself was no longer needed as it was replaced by an offshore beacon. Five years later, the Coast Guard abandoned the lighthouse.

The lighthouse has long been a point of pride in Mathews, a county with a deep maritime history that relied on the sea as its link to the outside world long before roads and automobiles. With the lighthouse retired by the Coast Guard and falling into disrepair, the county acquired it in 1975, and the community effort to save it began.

Over the years, the lighthouse has undergone various restorations and repairs. It also has experienced inexplicable and infuriating instances of vandalism. In 1999, private funds were used to install a solar light, which functioned for six years before it became unsafe to haul heavy batteries over the slippery rocks surrounding the island and up the steep stone steps in the lighthouse.