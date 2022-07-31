Lohmann: Two Goochland sisters, two remarkable adventures

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Late the other afternoon, the phone buzzed. It was Maya Sweeney returning my call. She had just pedaled into Circle, Mont., wherever exactly that is, and was stopping for the night.

On first glance, she said, there didn’t seem to be much in Circle – a crossroads community, population 591, in the plains of eastern Montana – but that wasn’t unexpected. When you’re riding across the country on a bicycle, you encounter a lot of Circle, Montanas.

Maya, 21, set off on her adventure from coastal Maine in mid-June – very nearly crossing paths wither her younger sister, Eliza, 19, who was a few weeks from completing her own adventure: thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail. She ascended the AT’s northern terminus, Maine’s Mount Katahdin, on July 11.

Two Goochland sisters, two notable feats of endurance, particularly at such young ages, in the same summer: coincidence or some sort of twisted sister competition?

I asked. They both laughed.

“I mean, a little bit of both,” Eliza said.

She said it was happenstance that their trips overlapped, but the fact that they did things like this was hardly surprising. They were raised on outdoor adventures – camping trips, day hikes, mountain biking – plus just a lot of traveling around, and, as Eliza said, “I think everything together sparked an interest in exploring the country in a unique way.”

“I feel like growing up it was highly emphasized,” Maya said of the idea of venturing into and enjoying the great outdoors. “My dad would always take us on what he called ‘Dad Adventures,’ which always ended up being longer and more miserable than anyone wanted.” She paused to laugh. “But it was always fun.”

I mentioned he would probably love seeing that quote in the story.

She laughed again. “He will eat that right up.”

Sterling and Karen Sweeney are, as you would expect, very proud of their daughters.

“It took a lot of courage to pursue these adventures, and tremendous grit to finish them,” said Sterling Sweeney, anticipating Maya completing her ride later this month. “It was an experience of a lifetime for them. They learned a lot about themselves, our enormous country and the value of friendship and kindness of strangers.”

There’s a third Sweeney child: Alden, Eliza’s twin, who is a rising sophomore at James Madison University, where he plays goalie on the soccer team.

StoryCorps is helping bridge the political divide, One Small Step at a time When he agreed to have a conversation with someone from the “other side” as part of the “One…

Eilza had the time for an AT thru-hike – hiking the 2,190-mile trail all at once – because she took a “gap year” after graduating from Richmond’s Veritas School in 2021. In just a couple of weeks, she will begin her freshman year at North Carolina State, where she plans to major in textile design, which could tie into her love of the outdoors in terms of the specialty fabrics used in backpacking and other activities.

Her hike began in late February, when her parents dropped her at Springer Mountain, Ga., the AT’s southern terminus. She set off alone, but you’re not really alone on the AT, particularly at that time of year when hikers carrying dreams of thru-hiking the trail head north. She had various hiking partners throughout the trip, which seemed to go relatively well, including a small group that came together in New York – they had encountered each other at various times on the trail – and hiked the rest of the way together.

Her parents met her at Katahdin when she finished.

She was 18 when she started, celebrated her 19th birthday in April in Southwest Virginia and generally had the time of her life. There were times, of course, when she questioned her judgment and joked she should just pack it in, though it never advanced beyond under-her-breath muttering.

Like the March day in the Great Smoky Mountains when she encountered snow drifts up to 3 feet.

“It was ridiculous,” she said.

But the next day, the temperature soared to 60. Great news, right? Well, all that snow turned to mud and slush, so, no.

“We were wet, cold and exhausted,” she said. “The Smokies were not a fond memory, but we [made it] through it. Toughened us up.”

She was on her fourth pair of shoes when she finished about 4 ½ months after she started, which, from all I’ve read, is a pretty brisk pace for covering the entire trail. As she approached Katahkin, after so many miles and so many days of trying not to think too far ahead, she said it seemed almost not real.

“It was weird to realize there was actually an end to the journey,” she said.

One bit of advice she offered Maya before she started pedaling, “Whatever you do, don’t look at the big picture.” In other words, don’t constantly focus on the ultimate destination – in Maya’s case, Cape Flattery, the northwesternmost point of the contiguous United States, on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Better to take it one day at a time, or maybe even an hour at a time, because it could become quickly dispiriting when you’re trying to pedal 3,000 miles and it’s difficult to visualize being done. Small victories are much more satisfying.

Maya left from Maine’s Quoddy Head State Park, the easternmost point of land in the continental United States, as part of a group of four cyclists raising money for Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which supports adolescent and young adult cancer patients and their families at UNC Hospitals.

The trip was months in the works, but Maya’s tricky recovery from hip surgery in December left her participation in jeopardy until about three weeks before the Maine departure. She was slightly uncertain about how her hip would fare, but after six weeks on the road she reports it’s been great.

“It’s significantly better,” she said of her hip. “I think the bike has actually been really helpful for it. I’ve had a lot of pain-free days.”

A rising senior at Appalachian State University majoring in exercise science, with plans to go into physical therapy, Maya has competed in triathlons, which she is certain has helped her through the hard times of this trip.

“I think that’s what prepared me the most for this,” she said.

Her group is averaging about 75 miles a day, arising before dawn to get started before the heat of the day, often stopping at a local diner – if they can find one – for a late breakfast and then pedal again until usually calling it a day by mid-afternoon. They often stop in small communities – such as Circle – and mostly camp, though occasionally they find a motel or hostel for overnight accommodations.

“People have been super nice along the way,” she said.

After Maine, they pedaled through Canada, returning to the United States at Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In recent days, they have grown weary of the sameness of the mostly flat landscape. However, the Rocky Mountains loom ahead, meaning challenging uphill climbs, but also a major change of scenery.

“We’re super excited to get to the mountains,” she said. “We’re counting down the days until we get to Glacier National Park because it’ll be super beautiful.”

Pedaling the park’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road will be a test, but by then her group will have ridden about 2,500 miles, so it’ll be just another day in their world.

They hope to reach Cape Flattery by about Aug. 15. School starts a week later, at which point she also needs to move into a new house. She laughed.

“It’s going to be a mess,” she said.

I’m betting she can probably deal with it, one of those traits that undoubtedly comes from persevering through experiences like a cross-country cycling trip. It’s a lot more than simply reaching a destination, she said. For starters, it’s been a “celebration” of returning to activity and good health after her surgery. Beyond that?

“I just think it mainly makes me feel more confident in myself as far as not being scared to jump into something I don’t fully even know what it’s going to entail,” she said.

Eliza said hiking the AT taught her to “definitely be flexible and make plans loosely.

“I think you learn how capable you are and that by committing to one thing and taking it one little bit at a time, you can accomplish much bigger things,” she said. “I would say it almost wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be, just kind of facing one day at a time. It was very reasonable.”

As for what’s next, she said the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail are on her bucket list, which she said really wasn’t on her mind toward the end of the AT hike when “I was feeling ready to be done.”

But now, after enjoying a few weeks of sleeping in a bed, hot showers and meals that don't come directly from a bag, the old wanderlust is back.

"Now that I've adjusted back to society," she said, "I’m ready to get back out again.”