Lots of effort, limited results spark Youngkin's call to change workforce training

Virginia spends a lot of money training job-seekers and connecting them with employers – some $470 million of state and federal money – but isn’t getting that much bang for its buck, says the point man for one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s top priorities.

With fewer than 64 out of every 100 adult Virginians either working or actively looking for work, and at least 300,000 jobs going unfilled, Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater thinks the state’s workforce development efforts simply aren’t doing what's necessary.

He and the governor aim to complete a wide-ranging reform of the state’s fragmented system, with a dozen state agencies, more than 250 providers of training and some 1,500 separate programs.

“We’ve got to break down the silos,” he said.

One effort already underway involves two agencies in his secretariat, pushing them on one key initiative: expanding apprenticeship and intern and on-the-job training efforts, and focusing these on high-demand jobs.

Slater has directed the state Department of Labor and Industry’s apprenticeship division to team up with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation to work with businesses to expand apprentice programs.

Apprenticeships - being paid while learning a craft - have been traditionally focused such blue collar skilled trades as electrician or machinist.

Slater sees opportunities in nontraditional areas, such as health care or cybersecurity, as well as for at least some of the 45 professions DPOR licenses – everything from asbestos removal to well-drilling.

With so many agencies and programs out there, Slater and the governor want to create a central place to set policy, demand accountability, and insist upon coordination among the many entities involved in workforce development.

He thinks too many people are being trained – but aren’t finding the jobs they’ve trained for.

One thing he thinks will help is changing what program managers count.

“The metric needs to be people getting jobs and retention,” he said. “Now, it’s the number of people getting training.”

A push for better coordination among the many state agencies with some interest in workforce issues would help ease some of the roadblocks that keep people in training programs from getting the work they need.

“Addiction recovery, transportation, child care … we need to be able to pick up the phone to HHR (the Department of Health and Human Services) and say 'how can you help here?',” he said.

Collaboration with business will also be a focus of the Youngkin administration reforms, he said.

“We don’t need outsiders saying what we need for workforce, we don’t need a think tank to say 'these are the jobs,' ” he said. “We need to talk to businesses about what they need. ...

“I hear too often businesses say they’re getting people after training who they still have to train,” Slater said.

He expects to roll out the program in 60 or 90 days with what will be a major legislative package from the administration.

But he’s not expecting a big ask from the General Assembly’s money committees.

“We need to optimize what we have … $470 million is a boatload of money,” he said; “It just shows that just throwing money at a problem isn’t enough."