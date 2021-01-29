Louisa child rapist case spurs opposition to ending mandatory minimum sentences

He said the victim has been in therapy trying to cope, has been suicidal, and has trouble sleeping and communicating with others.

McGuire said he was grateful that one provision of the bill that would call for re-sentencing of persons now in prison on mandatory minimum sentences was dropped Monday for further study in a Senate committee.

However, he complained that a "carve-out" for offenses such as those committed by Harry was not granted. McGuire said that he has studied Department of Corrections data and if there is a racial disparity in the use of mandatory minimum sentences in some types of cases, there is not as it applies for child rapists and those who sexually exploit children.

"Those mandatory minimums are simply not disproportionately impacting minority communities," he said.

Of the Harry case, McGuire said: "I've been prosecuting sexual predators for over 20 years — it is by far the worst I have ever seen." He said that at Harry's sentencing in December 2019, it was clear to all parties involved "that he would be spending the rest of his life in jail."

Harry's sister said, "I don't think that any of those bills should be passed because people like my brother shouldn't be let back out on the street to hurt more children."

"He shouldn't be able to have a chance at parole because he hurt not only children but the rest of his family and we all have to deal with it every day," she said.