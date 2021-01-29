Louisa County prosecutor, others, oppose ending mandatory minimum sentences

Proponents of a bill before the Virginia General Assembly to end mandatory minimum sentences, except in capital murder cases, say the mandatory terms have a disproportionately unfair impact on minorities and take away discretion from judges.
Opponents of the legislation say minimum mandatory sentences help protect the public’s safety.
A mandatory minimum sentence must be imposed by the court and time must be served in full by the defendant. Arguments in favor of mandatory minimum sentences include eliminating sentencing disparities and guaranteeing a minimum punishment, according to a study by the Virginia State Crime Commission staff.
Such sentences vary greatly by crime and range from two days to life in prison. Currently, 162 felonies and 62 misdemeanors require mandatory sentences, but they are not common — just 3% of convictions in recent years required mandatory minimum sentences, the study reported.
The staff found that Black inmates, on average, have more mandatory minimum sentences than do white inmates — 41% of Black inmates and just 26% of white inmates have one or more mandatory sentences.
Proponents of Senate Bill 1443, which would end mandatory minimum sentences, say such sentences take discretion out of the hands of judges, disproportionately impact minorities, impair a fair trial and do not deter crime or eliminate sentencing disparities.
The bill was reported out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, prompting objections from Louisa County authorities who — along with a relative of the victim of a horrific child sexual abuse case and even the sister of the perpetrator — are speaking out against any legislation they fear someday might free him.
Raymond Harry Jr., 36, was sentenced in 2019 to five mandatory life terms plus 100 years of mandatory prison time after pleading guilty to four counts of rape and one count of forcible sodomy of a child under age 13, and 50 counts of producing child pornography.
Harry kept the child in a recreational vehicle where the assaults and recordings took place.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, along with others who spoke Tuesday at a virtual press conference his office arranged, opposes SB1443 and two other bills, one that would reinstate parole and another that would end the civil commitment for treatment of sexually violent criminals at the end of their prison sentences.
The office of Sen. John S. Edwards D-Roanoke, the sponsor of SB1443, did not respond to requests for comment this week.
A relative of the victim, his voice breaking, said he understands the difficulty of making laws and that no two victims and no two criminals are the same.
But, he said, the victim in this case “was saved from a man who proved that monsters are real in this world.”
He said the victim has been in therapy trying to cope, has been suicidal, and has trouble sleeping and communicating with others.
McGuire said he was grateful that one provision of the bill that would call for re-sentencing of people now in prison on mandatory minimum sentences was dropped Monday for further study in a Senate committee.
However, he complained that a “carve-out” for offenses such as those committed by Harry was not granted. McGuire said that he has studied Department of Corrections data and if there is a racial disparity in the use of mandatory minimum sentences in some types of cases, there is not as it applies for child rapists and those who sexually exploit children.
“Those mandatory minimums are simply not disproportionately impacting minority communities,” he said.
Of the Harry case, McGuire said: “I’ve been prosecuting sexual predators for over 20 years — it is by far the worst I have ever seen.” He said that at Harry’s sentencing in December 2019, it was clear to all parties involved “that he would be spending the rest of his life in jail.”
Harry’s sister said, “I don’t think that any of those bills should be passed because people like my brother shouldn’t be let back out on the street to hurt more children.”
“He shouldn’t be able to have a chance at parole because he hurt not only children but the rest of his family and we all have to deal with it every day,” she said.
(804) 649-6340