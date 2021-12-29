 Skip to main content
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears names chief of staff
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears names chief of staff

Welcome Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears touched the seal of the Virginia Senate during a visit to the state Capitol after her victory.

Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears announced that former legislative aide Julianne Condrey will be her chief of staff.

Condrey has worked as a lobbyist focused on health care for the firm AEGIS Associates and as a legislative assistant in the House and Senate, including to state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.

Condrey is currently the deputy director of Earle-Sears' transition.

Earle-Sears, a Republican, will be sworn in alongside fellow Republicans Glenn Youngkin, the governor elect, and Jason Miyares, the attorney general elect.

