Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears avoids Senate chamber after coming in contact with someone who has COVID
Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears avoids Senate chamber after coming in contact with someone who has COVID

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, gives a thumbs-up to Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, right, on Monday before beginning her first session presiding over the Virginia Senate at the state Capitol.

 BOB BROWN

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears did not preside over the state Senate on Thursday after coming into contact Wednesday with someone who has COVID-19, spokesman Chris Saxman said.

Earle-Sears tests for COVID-19 daily and tested negative on Thursday, he said. She will remain out on Friday as well.

Signs at the state Capitol recommend masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID; Earle-Sears does not wear a mask.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, presided over the chamber Thursday.

