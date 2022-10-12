Luria, Kiggans clash in heated 2nd Congressional District debate

VIRGINIA BEACH - In their main face-to-face meeting in the tightest race for Congress in Virginia, and possibly the nation, the tone of the two Navy veterans seeking to represent the 2nd Congressional District turned sharp and heated.

Moments before the Republican challenger, state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, told the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce she got into politics in 2019 because “I hated the negativity, I hated the rhetoric and the division,” she said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, was shameful.

Luria responded that her opponent “is not fit to serve.”

“What I don’t approve of is the current state of politics … calling half the country a threat to democracy,” Kiggans said.

Luria responded: “I’m not your candidate if you think the 2020 election was stolen, I’m not your candidate if you think $70 million of state taxpayer money needs to go for an audit of the 2020 election."

Luria was referring to Kiggans' vote for just such a budget amendment in this year's General Assembly session.

Pressed later by repeated, shouted questions from a Norfolk TV reporter about if she thought President Joe Biden had been fairly elected, Kiggans cut short a press gaggle and hastened out.

The 2nd is Virginia's most competitive House district, with seven different representatives since 2000 - three Democrats and four Republicans. Luria was first elected to the seat in 2018.

The district stretches from the eastern end of rural Southampton County to include all of Isle of Wight County, the city of Suffolk, most of Chesapeake, all of Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore. Restricting after the 2020 election, which Luria won with 51.6% of votes cast, lopped off Democratic-leaning precincts in Norfolk and Williamsburg, as well as Republican strongholds in York County, Poquoson and Hampton.

During the debate, Kiggans accused Luria of profiting from her position in Congress with an investment in a computer graphics firm, while Luria replied that she had voted for the CHIPS act to boost U.S. semiconductor production that the company had lobbied hard against.

Luria meanwhile said Kiggans is unfit to serve because she wouldn’t say clearly that she wasn’t an election denier. Luria also said her opponent is dodging hard questions about key issues, ranging from abortion to the economy.

Asked to rate the U.S. economy on a scale of 1 to 10, Kiggans told the roughly 200 business leaders in the audience “I’d say a 1, maybe half.”

She said wasteful spending, through measures she opposed such as the $437 billion Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law last month, is dragging the economy down and is fueling the inflation that she said is the top issue she hears about from voters.

“People are paying more for gas, they are paying more for groceries,” Kiggans said.

Luria said: “I’m more realistic, I’d give it a 6,” adding: “Vladimir Putin is why gas prices are high.”

Kiggans said Luria is an extremist on abortion and wouldn’t say what restrictions she would set.

She said abortion is a matter for the states, and that Luria had misrepresented Kiggans' position as favoring an national ban.

Kiggans said that Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposal for a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks is reasonable, but without actually saying that she supported that.

“I am a pro-life candidate,” she said. “But I have always said there should be exceptions for rape and incest.” Youngkin favors exceptions for rape and incest and when the woman's life is in jeopardy.

Kiggans said Luria had been dodging about her own position on abortion.

“I’ve said three times here that I support the Roe v Wade restrictions, I support the Virginia law,” Luria said, which allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy. It provides for rare later abortions if a woman’s life is in danger.

Under current Virginia law, abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

“I’m not your candidate if you think that you know what’s best for women better than allowing them to make a choice,” Luria said in a fiery closing comment.

Both candidates said they want to see a bigger defense budget, including more funds for the Navy – Luria, representing a community with the biggest naval base in the world, said she had successfully pushed for $62 billion more for the Department of Defense over her time on the Armed Services Committee.

Kiggans said several times that Luria voted 99% of the time with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and for programs Biden pushed.

She said those programs involved wasteful spending that needed to be cut.

Luria said the Inflation Reduction Act that Kiggans opposed included a cap on medication prices, and asked Kiggans “what will you tell your patients,” as the senator repeatedly said she wanted to look after the seniors she cared for as a geriatric nurse practitioner.

Both candidates are Navy veterans, and believe the 2nd District race may be first that pits two female former sailors against one another.

Kiggans served for 10 years, including two deployments to the Persian Gulf as a helicopter pilot. After leaving the Navy, she qualified as a nurse practitioner and was elected to the state Senate from a Virginia Beach and Norfolk district in 2019.

Luria retired from the Navy after 20 years, including deployments to the Middle East and western Pacific. She serves as vice Chair of the Armed Services Committee and as chair of the Veterans Affairs Committee’s Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.