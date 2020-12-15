MacKenzie Scott gives $30 million to Virginia State University

Virginia State University in Petersburg has received its largest donation in its history to date thanks to philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

“Ms. Scott’s legacy and generosity will touch the lives of Virginia State University students for years to come,” VSU President Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Thanks to her investment in VSU, a generation of students who are living through the challenges of a pandemic, a social justice movement, and reduced scholarship funding will have additional resources as they continue to pursue their dreams of a world class education at Virginia State University.”

The statement said the $30 million donation will be used to provide broader, more holistic opportunities to VSU students in alignment with the university's mission and new strategic plan.