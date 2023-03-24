Engineering association leaders had two words for the Main Street Station Shed during a stop Friday on their national tour to boost attention to infrastructure projects: Wow! and Help!

The "wow" was from Scott Grayson, chief executive officer of the American Public Works Association, who called the soaring riveted steel roof supports Virginia's version of the Eiffel Tower.

The "help" came from Linda Bauer Darr, chief executive officer of the American Council of Engineering Companies, and Tom Smith, who leads the American Society of Civil Engineers, speaking of a shortage of engineers and how the nation should make it possible for foreign students who study here to work here as engineers.

"Everywhere I go, I am hearing the message: 'we can't hire the people we need,' " said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., keynote speaker at the Engineering and Public Works Roadshow stop at Main Street Station.

(The roadshow is a joint effort by the American Council of Engineering Companies, the American Public Works Association, and the American Society of Civil Engineers, to celebrate "successful infrastructure investment projects." Last November the group highlighted the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge and the Port of Long Beach.)

Kaine said he believes Congress is beginning to listen more seriously to engineering firms' concerns that the nation is missing the talents of American-educated foreign citizen engineers.

Immigration reform has been a tough sell politically, he said, adding that he sees some signs of hope.

Meanwhile, Kaine said he's pushing to make Pell grants accessible for high-quality career training programs.

The roadshow is a national campaign to highlight the way engineers and public works professionals can transform communities.

Last year the station’s train shed rehabilitation project won the American Public Works Association’s project of the year award.

The public works association cited it for the way to solved transportation’s toughest issue — “the last mile” between long distance travel and getting home. The association also praised the project for improving accessibility for all, as well as for expanding travel and revitalizing Shockoe Bottom.

With Amtrak trains stopping at the station, Richmond's PULSE bus service right outside and the bike path linking Richmond to Jamestown close at hand, Main Street Station has become a true transportation hub, Kaine said.

"I can walk from my home here and get a train to [Washington D.C.'s] Union Station and walk to my office," he said.

Richmond acquired the station from the state in 2000, while Kaine was mayor. Doing so was a City Hall goal for years, but was complicated by concerns about how bringing the then-unused facility back to life would affect parking for state employees who had been using the space behind the station.

"It was a tough negotiation," Kaine said.

In the end, Kaine negotiated a package deal where the city would use mostly state and federal funds to buy the building for $10 million, as part of a plan to build a parking deck for state employees at 14th and Main streets and to locate a new Consolidated Laboratories Building in the Virginia Biotechnology Research Park near the Richmond Coliseum.

A plan for an interpretive center and memorial campus examining Richmond's role in domestic slave trade, by creating a cultural space in the first floor of Main Street Station, got a boost in December with an $11 million grant from the New York-based Mellon Foundation.

