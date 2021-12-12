Man charged with murder in Montgomery County

Authorities have charged a man with murder following a Saturday afternoon incident in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Blacksburg area of the county at about 3 p.m. Saturday and found a man who had been stabbed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim, Robert Custer, but he died of his wounds, according to authorities.

Deputies also found a suspect, Adam Nunnally, at the scene, according to the release.

The office’s Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and interviewed Nunnally, according to authorities.

After consulting with Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt, investigators charged Nunnally with second degree murder and took him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond.