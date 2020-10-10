Man featured on 'Tiger King' charged with animal cruelty in Virginia

A wild animal trainer featured in the “Tiger King” series on Netflix has been indicted in Virginia on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina and one of the characters featured in the “Tiger King” series, was indicted Thursday by a Frederick County grand jury on felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy, plus multiple misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act.
Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, was indicted by the same grand jury on charges of wildlife trafficking, conspiracy, animal cruelty and violating the Endangered Species Act.
