Man who died after jumping into Appomattox was Fort Lee Army captain

A man who police believe took his own life by jumping from the state Route 10 bridge into the Appomattox River in Hopewell was a U.S. Army captain based at Fort Lee, a base spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Stephen Roth, 31, was an an active duty army instructor at U.S. Army Logistics University at Fort Lee; he had held that position since April 2021, said Onyx Taylor-Catterson of the CASCOM Public Affairs Office. Roth had been a soldier since Nov. 1, 2016, she said.

Hopewell police are continuing to examine the circumstances of Roth's death, although it's being investigated as a suspected suicide, said Hopewell police spokeswoman Lt. Jacquita Allen.

Hopewell police responded Tuesday at 1:43 p.m. to the state Route 10 bridge for a report of a man who appeared as if he was planning to jump. As officers were responding, police received information from Hopewell Sheriff's deputies on scene that the man had jumped and entered the water.

Hopewell Fire & Rescue personnel responded and immediately began a water search. A Chesterfield Fire & EMS scuba rescue team responded to assist. The man's body could not immediately be located.

On Thursday at 10:10 a.m., Hopewell police responded to the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue for a report of a body located in the Appomattox River. Chesterfield Fire & EMS assisted in recovering the remains.

