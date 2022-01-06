Man who says he fled Mexico after threats from drug cartel members likely will be deported after illegally entering U.S. 5 times

A man who said he fled Mexico because drug cartel members kidnapped him and his son and threatened his family's safety will likely be deported after he illegally entered the U.S. five times in the past two decades.

Sotereo Vargas-Chavez, a Mexican national who was found in Richmond last year, was ordered Thursday to be placed into the custody of immigration authorities for likely deportation. In lieu of a federal prison sentence, he was given credit for the time he was jailed since his arrest.

Vargas-Chavez's repeated illegal re-entry into the U.S. demonstrated his inability or unwillingness to abide by U.S. law "and that must be taken seriously," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in court papers.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne did not sentence Vargas-Chavez to any prison time as prosecutors sought, but ordered that he be surrendered to the U.S. Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation proceedings. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a punishment of between zero and six months in prison, and Payne opted to give Vargas-Chavez credit for the four months he has been behind bars since his Sept. 2 arrest.