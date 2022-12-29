Many happy returns: In Virginia, no tax credit goes unloved

Everybody loves a tax credit – except, perhaps, for those Virginians who once flocked to claim a $25 credit on a single return or $50 for a joint return for contributing money to political candidates.

Or maybe it was the second thoughts of the recipients.

In 2016, the General Assembly decided its creation of the credit in 1999 might not have been a good idea, amending the law to say the credit would only apply for donations made before Dec 31 2017.

So while 2,879 Virginians claimed the credit in 2018, the number dwindled to 54 this year, according to state Tax Commissioner Craig Burns’ annual report to the legislature on obsolete tax credits.

And just as it’s been every year since 2013, none of the credits allowed under the Code of Virginia turn out to be obsolete – which by law means nobody’s claimed them for five straight years.

Although it’s looking like a near thing for the low-income housing tax credit. Nobody filed for this three-decade old credit in 2022, 2021, 2020 or 2018, and fewer than four did in 2019, Burns reported.

In addition, the credit of up to $1,200 for expenses businesses incurred under a telework agreement saw no claims this year or last.

The most popular credit is for low-income taxpayers.

It’s a credit of up to $300 per person for a taxpayer, spouse and dependents with a family gross income at or below the federal poverty line - $18,310 for a couple, $27,750 for a family of four.

Some 398,037 Virginians claimed this in 2022.

For tax returns covering this year and filed in 2023, up to 15% of the credit is refundable, which means taxpayers could get a check back from the Department of Taxation that's bigger than the tax they owe.