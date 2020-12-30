MAP: Virginia ICU capacity for the 7 days before Christmas

More than 2,700 people in Virginia are in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. About 550 of those are in intensive care units.

Across the state, 82% of the state's staffed ICU are occupied as of Wednesday.

According to federal data collected last week, eight hospitals in Virginia had ICUs that were at least 95% full, including VCU Medical Center in Richmond and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

This map shows how much room remains in the ICU at individual hospitals, averaged data collected Dec. 18 through Dec. 24. It accounts for patients in the ICU for COVID-19 and other reasons.