Marcus Alert deal clears House, awaits vote in the Senate

The goals, as outlined in the legislation, include: reducing the likelihood of physical confrontation; decreasing arrests and use of force by law enforcement; decreasing the use of psychiatric hospitalization and mental health treatment in jails; ensure people facing crisis receive behavioral health services; and more.

Law enforcement agencies would be required to adopt those protocols by July 2022. Those protocols would lay the groundwork for participation in regional crisis response networks.

Those networks would include access to mobile crisis units and “crisis stabilization centers” where people in crisis could receive short-term care.

The first five networks — one in each region — would be rolled out by December 2021. Five additional ones would be rolled out by July 2023. All localities would be served by one by July 2026.

Missing from the bill are provisions in Bourne’s original legislation that would limit what kinds of weapons law enforcement could use when they were responding, and in some instances, requiring they be in civilian clothing.

“We struggled with outright saying they shouldn’t show up in uniform. Some small localities maybe only have one or two officers on duty at one time,” he said. “We stressed the importance of that and went as far as we could go.”