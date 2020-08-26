'Marcus Alert' legislation hits snag in the Senate as Peters' family decries 'false victory'

Protesters in Richmond railing against police brutality held up the case of Marcus-David Peters, a local man killed by police in 2018 during a mental health crisis, as evidence for the immediate need to reform emergency response.
Weeks since protests here began, a proposal named for Peters moving through the legislature is meeting some resistance from members of both parties, prompting criticism by Peters' family that a needed policy could be diluted and delayed.
The legislation, dubbed the “Marcus Alert,” would compel localities to respond to 911 calls involving someone facing a mental health crisis with emergency teams led by mental health professionals, with police officers serving as backup.
How quickly localities need to overhaul their response efforts, and exactly what those crisis response teams look like, is the source of ongoing debate in the legislature.
Legislation introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jeff Bourne, both Democrats from Richmond, would require all localities across the state to establish “Marcus Alert” systems by January 2022.
They’d follow guidelines created by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, and the Department of Criminal Justice Services, which would be due by next July.
The Senate rejected McClellan’s bill in favor of one introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, which asks the state agencies to develop guidance around crisis response teams but doesn’t levy any requirements on localities to implement a program around them.
Bourne’s bill is still active in the House.
“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party caucus in the state Senate has decided to ignore the bill introduced by Sen. McClellan, a Black woman, in favor of one submitted by Sen. McPike, a white man, which does not include the essential features of the McClellan bill,” reads a letter shared online by Peters’ sister, Princess Blanding.
“Our family is publicly declaring that we cannot in good conscience support,” McPike’s bill, the letter reads.
Peters, a 24-year-old high school biology teacher, was fatally shot by a Richmond officer, Michael Nyantakyi, in May 2018 after charging at the officer on the side of Interstate 95/64.
Peters had taught at school earlier that day and reported to work at the Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond, where he undressed and began to show signs of mental distress. Shortly after arriving, Peters left the hotel, hitting three cars before crashing into some brush near the ramp to the interstate.
Peters was naked and unarmed, and in what family described as an “excited delirium” as a result of a mental illness. Law enforcement footage of the encounter shows Peters exiting his car, screaming nonsensically and walking onto the highway, where he was struck by an oncoming car.
When Peters noticed Nyantakyi nearby — uniformed and in a marked vehicle — Peters told the officer to put down his Taser then threatened to kill the officer and charged at him, screaming expletives.
After a warning, Nyantakyi deployed his Taser. Only one prong hit Peters, rendering the device ineffective, police said. Nyantakyi then shot Peters twice in the abdomen. He died the next day.
Michael Herring, the city’s commonwealth’s attorney at the time, ruled the officer’s action a justified shooting. The resulting report claimed Peters had the drug Ritalin, as well as THC, in his system.
Peters had no criminal history and had graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2016.
Peters’ case prompted calls for action at the time, but interest renewed after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May. When Richmond’s Lee Circle became a gathering place for area protesters, they renamed the area the Marcus-David Peters Circle.
During hearings on the legislation over the past week, Blanding told lawmakers that her brother deserved “help, not death,” as do many others in Virginia who face injury or death during encounters with police amid a mental health crisis.
McPike, who is carrying the legislation in the Senate, said his bill “does not provide a locality mandate at this point, but it does get the ball rolling.”
In an interview, McPike said his bill is aligned with the goals of the Peters family, “but take a little slower approach based on available funding,” and taking into account the financial challenges localities face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McClellan said a mandate, which colleagues rejected, could help speed up implementation of the legislation. “No one seems to disagree that the protocol is a good idea. The question is by when. If you don't set a goal, who knows when you’ll get there?” McClellan said.
McPike, McClellan and civic advocates — including the Peters’ family, the Richmond Accountability and Transparency Project and advocates for people with developmental disabilities — are engaged in conversations about amendments to McPike’s bill that would make it more palatable to police reform advocates.
McClellan said in an interview that she is working to incorporate language related to the makeup and protocol the response teams will follow into McPike’s legislation.
McClellan’s original bill, which closely matches Bourne’s, calls for mental health response teams to be in plainclothes and unmarked cars, which advocates believe will avoid the escalation sometimes prompted by police presence. The bill also bans response teams from carrying or using any lethal weapons.
Unlike McPike’s bill, McClellan’s bill also doesn’t require that law enforcement officers respond jointly in all cases, but only when a scene becomes “unstable or unsafe.”
McPike said he hopes to have a finalized version of the bill this week before it is heard by the Senate Finance committee, which will consider the costs associated with the legislation.
In the House, Bourne’s bill cleared the House public safety committee 13-9 on Tuesday. Republicans largely opposed the bill. Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, said the policy could tie the hands of law enforcement when the person in crisis is threatening the safety of another person, whom police are also bound to protect.
Bourne’s bill will go on to the House Appropriations committee.
During the House hearing, Blanding praised Bourne and said there is “a lot of work ahead” to get the measure enacted. McPike’s version, as of now, won’t do.
“We refuse to declare false victory. We are aware that other advocates may support these bills,” the Peters’ family statement reads, referring to McPike’s bill and another on community police oversight boards. “But our family will continue to fight for real progressive reform, not token excuses for change that only allow the Democratic Party which is the majority in both the House and Senate to claim credit for progress that has in fact not been accomplished.”
