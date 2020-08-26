'Marcus Alert' legislation hits snag in the Senate as Peters' family decries 'false victory'

McClellan said a mandate, which colleagues rejected, could help speed up implementation of the legislation. “No one seems to disagree that the protocol is a good idea. The question is by when. If you don't set a goal, who knows when you’ll get there?” McClellan said.

McPike, McClellan and civic advocates — including the Peters’ family, the Richmond Accountability and Transparency Project and advocates for people with developmental disabilities — are engaged in conversations about amendments to McPike’s bill that would make it more palatable to police reform advocates.

McClellan said in an interview that she is working to incorporate language related to the makeup and protocol the response teams will follow into McPike’s legislation.

McClellan’s original bill, which closely matches Bourne’s, calls for mental health response teams to be in plainclothes and unmarked cars, which advocates believe will avoid the escalation sometimes prompted by police presence. The bill also bans response teams from carrying or using any lethal weapons.

Unlike McPike’s bill, McClellan’s bill also doesn’t require that law enforcement officers respond jointly in all cases, but only when a scene becomes “unstable or unsafe.”