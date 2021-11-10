Margins make outcomes unlikely to shift in two tight House races, Virginia elections commissioner says

Recounts are unlikely to change the outcomes of two tight Virginia contests for the House of Delegates because of the size of the margins, the commissioner of the state Department of Elections told a Richmond civic group on Wednesday.

To change 94 votes — Republican A.C. Cordoza’s lead over Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton — “when you’ve got about 27,000 cast in that election is going to be really hard to do because we’re so good at our jobs,” Chris Piper said, referring to the dedication of local and state elections officials.

Piper addressed the group Richmond First just over a week after Republicans swept elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and apparently took control of the House of Delegates.

Local electoral boards in Hampton Roads on Tuesday certified Cordoza’s victory over Mugler by 0.33% in House District 91 and Republican Karen Greenhalgh’s win over Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, by 127 votes, or 0.44%, in District 85. Once state electoral officials sign off on the totals on Monday, both Democrats are entitled to seek recounts at state expense because the margins are within half a percentage point.

If the GOP wins hold up, Republicans will take control of the House of Delegates with 52 seats to the Democrats’ 48.