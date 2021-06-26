Marijuana legalization starts July 1. Addressing the impact of prohibition is unfinished work. A messy process to legalize the drug is ahead.

At one point, she considered going back to work in retirement to boost her income, “but it’s more important that I’m here with the child that I’m raising, make sure she has what she needs.”

“When one link is broken, someone else has to pick up the spot,” she said. “We have to continue on, but family-wide it’s been a struggle.”

Higgs Wise of the group Marijuana Justice said the scope of the impact of prohibition on Virginians still eludes lawmakers and the public - in part because of lack of data.

“We know generally what a felony does to people’s lives, people’s loved ones. As of June 2020, you could get a felony for anything over half an ounce of marijuana,” she said.

“We have to go back more than five years,” Higgs Wise said, urging that the state go back to the middle of the last century to study changes in the law, including increases in enforcement during the war on drugs in the 1990s.

“When we talk about reparations, Black people are often told that it just happened too long ago. Many of these people that were impacted are still alive,” she said.

“Before we start talking about commercial businesses, we need to get the full scope of who was impacted. We will not be able to do this equitably without that foundation.”