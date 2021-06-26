Marijuana legalization starts July 1. Addressing the impact of prohibition is unfinished work. A messy process to legalize the drug is ahead.

Kisare Bundy had been on probation for most of his adult life when, at 22, a marijuana possession charge sent him to prison for just under a decade.
An ounce and a half in his car toppled his probation status, altering the course of his life and that of his three children, he said in an interview from the Haynesville Correctional Unit 17, one of the state’s minimum security prisons.
Once the shock faded, Bundy said he tried to focus his energy on being a “model inmate” and his job. Through the Corrections Department, Bundy works in a warehouse, and is working toward the certification to drive a forklift. Outside of prison, the job pays well. State records online show his scheduled release date is Jan. 13, 2025.
When Bundy and his mother, Marilyn, heard the state was considering legalizing marijuana, they built up hopes that he would come home sooner.
The news about legalization quickly soured for her when lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana possession on July 1 but failed to pass a provision that would have allowed judges to revise sentences for those already incarcerated. In the past two years, about 300 people have been sentenced to prison for sale or possession of marijuana for amounts that will soon result in minor penalties.
Virginia on Thursday begins a yearslong process toward becoming the first state in the South to legalize recreational marijuana use among adults - conceding to the generational shift that has seen the drug enter the American mainstream and acknowledging the harm that has resulted from the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana laws.
“Any time after July 1, I’m going to feel like I’m not getting the same justice that someone else is getting,” said Bundy.
Policymakers in the Democrat-controlled Virginia state government have lauded the move toward legalization as a key victory for criminal justice reform - overcoming opposition from Republican leaders.
But for some, like Bundy, the state hasn't prioritized the people and communities hurt by the criminalization of marijuana as it prepares to make millions from taxing legal sales of the drug starting in 2024.
While selling marijuana without a license will continue to be a crime, lawmakers are considering altering the sentences of some offenders in the new landscape - work that hasn't been completed.
While criminal justice advocates praise the new law as a step forward, they have also spent weeks scrambling to educate the public on what they describe as a messy product - one that could still result in racially disparate enforcement and leave Virginians who don't understand the nuances of the law facing criminal charges.
It will remain illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana and a separate crime to consume marijuana while driving, which includes having marijuana in the vehicle and showing any signs of intoxication.
But lack of training to help officers identify impairment and loose guidelines on what it means to show signs of consumption have led to criticism from law enforcement and civil rights advocates alike.
The law also bans Virginians from consuming marijuana in public, which civil rights advocates argue puts the homeless, renters and people living in public housing more exposed to criminal penalties after three offenses. Young people are a particular focus of criminal justice advocates. Lack of education and the criminal penalties in the law could leave many exposed.
Looking backward, and forward, it’s not clear Virginia is on a path to deliver on the equity and justice goals policymakers set out to achieve.
“July 1 is going to be a sobering moment. We should all pause and consider that just because the prohibition has been lifted, there are so many ways in which folks can find themselves entangled with the law,” said Valerie Slater, the executive director of RISE for Youth, a criminal justice group focused on children and teens.
“It feels like a new web you can get caught in, instead of the freedom of walking into a new era of legalization here in Virginia.”
On July 1, adults 21 and older will be able to legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Possession of more than an ounce, up to a pound, will result in a $25 civil penalty. Legal sales outside of medical dispensaries won’t take place in the state until the legal market kicks off in 2024, creating a legal conundrum.
Legalization of “simple possession” came at a speedier timeline than state officials initially anticipated, prompted by data showing that even after marijuana was decriminalized, people of color were still facing disparate enforcement for possession.
Of the 4,505 people cited for simple possession within six months of the General Assembly decriminalizing marijuana last summer, 52% were Black and 45% were white, while Black people make up 20% of the state's population and white people 70%. Studies have found white and Black people consume marijuana at similar rates.
As July 1 nears, much of the focus among advocates has focused on helping people understand the law to protect themselves - and so that the disparities of the past will not carry on.
The provisions related to driving are a particular concern for civil rights advocates and law enforcement alike. The new law prohibits consumption while driving, which lawmakers defined as having an open container and showing signs of use. Because manufacturer packaging doesn’t technically exist in Virginia yet, legal experts are warning marijuana users to transport marijuana in a locked glove box or in the trunk of their car.
“It’s a very broad statute that gives police a lot of discretion. If you have pot anywhere in your car, even a vacuum sealed bag, and you give any sign at all that you’ve used marijuana, you can be charged with a class 4 misdemeanor,” said Brad Haywood, a public defender in Northern Virginia and executive director of the group Justice Forward. He said the stop could lead to an officer patting someone down or searching their car.
The policy arose from a recommendation by the Joint Legislative and Review Commission, which argued that it would be difficult to prove someone is driving under the influence of marijuana in the same way the state determines alcohol impairment.
It’s unclear if marijuana legalization leads to increases in traffic accidents. The Joint Legislative and Review Commission reviewed studies exploring the question in other states and found the data inconclusive. The challenge, in part, is limited data collection on marijuana-related incidents before legalization and improved data collection afterwards.
Local law enforcement officials reached by The Times-Dispatch described the ways in which they're not fully prepared to be able to enforce the law as it relates to driving.
Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said that in the months before the legislature finalized its plans to legalize marijuana, when it looked like legalization would begin in 2023 or 2024, he came up with a two-year plan to train his workforce for the new landscape.
At the end of the session, lawmakers pivoted to a speedier timeline, catching law enforcement “flat footed.” Chesterfield doesn’t have any officers certified as drug recognition experts, which he described as the gold standard for detecting when a driver is impaired by a drug that isn’t alcohol.
Katz acknowledged that law enforcement officers can no longer rely on the smell of marijuana as they investigate these cases, a victory for criminal justice advocates. Virginia State Police recently retired its drug sniffing dogs because they couldn't differentiate between weed and other drugs to give police a reason for further investigation, such as searching a vehicle.
It’s not clear how many drug recognition experts work in the region. Statewide, there are just 22 law enforcement officers with that kind of training. The state expects to have a total of 80 on the road by next year, a Northam administration official said.
Katz said that amid the abridged timeline, Chesterfield police are rolling out a “modified training” to assist officers.
“We’ve made the appropriate pivot as we can, but I’d be lying if I told you everyone in public safety is prepared for this,” he said.
Shannon Taylor, the commonwealth’s attorney in Henrico County, said impaired driving will be a big focus of her office’s resources. But she said she doesn’t believe local law enforcement have the necessary tools to apply the law equally and effectively.
“We’re going to be relying a lot on officers that are having that interaction with people, to assess whether they have certain motor skills slightly impacted,” she said.
Colette McEachin, the commonwealth’s attorney in Richmond, wasn’t available for an interview, but said her office was anticipating an increase in driving-related marijuana offenses.
Public consumption laws could also result in fines and interactions with police. Repeated offenders will face misdemeanors.
“The fact that public consumption is still prohibited means that people without homes, shelter or living in public housing will have no legal place to consume - the majority being Black, brown and poor people,” said Chelsea Higgs Wise, a prominent advocate for criminal justice reform around marijuana. “They are a target and accessible to law enforcement.”
Landlords in Virginia retain the power to decide whether consumption of marijuana will be allowed on their premises and businesses can ban its use by employees. One residential building in the Richmond area, for example, sent a notice drafted by the National Apartment Association to lessees advising them that marijuana would not be allowed on the premises regardless of the state’s new law because it's still illegal under federal law. Use or possession on the property would result in “immediate” termination of the lease.
Higgs Wise said that when lawmakers reconvene next year, Marijuana Justice will advocate for a public consumption law that allows people to smoke in the same public spaces they're allowed to smoke tobacco.
Slater of RISE for Youth said “there has been no education campaign that has happened from the state,” to inform youth on the penalties they could face, a void her group is diligently trying to fill to make sure we “aren’t leaving kids exposed.”
“You hear legalization, and it says something very specific to kids. This is no different than a cigarette now. Kids don’t get charged with Class 2 misdemeanors for having a cigarette on school property,” Slater said, speaking of the penalty under the new law. The maximum punishment for a Class 2 misdemeanor is 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A spokeswoman for the Northam administration said the state plans to launch a public awareness campaign on marijuana, with particular focus on youth, that will launch a few weeks after July 1. That’s when funding for that campaign from the legislature will kick in.
***
As the state moves ahead with legalization next month, redress for people impacted by the prohibition of marijuana remains incomplete work.
Language considered by lawmakers this past session and punted to next year for a vote would have allowed people previously convicted of a marijuana offense to come before a judge and have their sentences reconsidered “if it appears compatible with the public interest and there are circumstances in mitigation of the offense, including the legalization of marijuana.”
The number of people who are now incarcerated over marijuana violations that would now result in a $25 civil penalty is not clear. Bryan Kennedy, an advocate with Justice Forward and a public defender in Fairfax, said that come July 1, “any number above 0 is shocking.”
Data from the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission shows that from 2018 through 2020, a total of 1,537 people were convicted of felonies for possessing between an ounce and 5 pounds of marijuana. About 16% of those people were sentenced to prison, and another 50% were sentenced to jail.
The median sentence for those sent to prison was 23 months.
How many of those roughly 250 convictions resulting in prison time came from possessing less than a pound, the decriminalized limit, is unclear.
Kennedy said determining the number of people serving time for marijuana misdemeanors is a “nearly impossible task,” because data for the state’s criminal legal system is so disaggregated.
Bundy and his mother heard about the resentencing language early in the year, and saw in it hope for early release - one that quickly dissipated.
“We feel left behind, guys in prison. They’re not thinking about us. We made a mistake, but we don’t deserve a harsher punishment,” he said.
“If they would have done it now in July, it would have helped my situation a lot - a blessing from heaven.”
Ultimately, the section was listed under the provisions that lawmakers would have to reconsider next year before it could take effect, said Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth.
“There are definitely people who wouldn’t be in jail. It does suck and that’s why we need to get this done. I would have loved to get it done but we weren't able to get it through,” he said.
For people previously convicted, the state is planning to expunge certain marijuana crimes from their records, a process that could take years under the state’s timeline. Those convicted and their advocates have argued that the charges impede their ability to get jobs and housing.
When lawmakers reconvene again to consider resentencing and other parts of the law, Marilyn Bundy said she hopes they’ll weigh the new outlook on marijuana against the penalties they’re planning to levy - and the impact of those on offenders and their families.
Marilyn is the primary caretaker for one of her son’s children, and part of the support system for his other children. The consequences ripple: finding substitutes for father-daughter dances, wading through schooling during the pandemic, answering tough questions about why Dad isn’t home.
At one point, she considered going back to work in retirement to boost her income, “but it’s more important that I’m here with the child that I’m raising, make sure she has what she needs.”
“When one link is broken, someone else has to pick up the spot,” she said. “We have to continue on, but family-wide it’s been a struggle.”
Higgs Wise of the group Marijuana Justice said the scope of the impact of prohibition on Virginians still eludes lawmakers and the public - in part because of lack of data.
“We know generally what a felony does to people’s lives, people’s loved ones. As of June 2020, you could get a felony for anything over half an ounce of marijuana,” she said.
“We have to go back more than five years,” Higgs Wise said, urging that the state go back to the middle of the last century to study changes in the law, including increases in enforcement during the war on drugs in the 1990s.
“When we talk about reparations, Black people are often told that it just happened too long ago. Many of these people that were impacted are still alive,” she said.
“Before we start talking about commercial businesses, we need to get the full scope of who was impacted. We will not be able to do this equitably without that foundation.”
