McAuliffe concedes; Youngkin pledges new path as Virginia's next governor

Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday formally conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor, a stunning defeat for Virginia Democrats in what was ultimately a referendum of their sweeping hold on the state.

Youngkin, the governor-elect, immediately vowed to alter the course of the state, focusing particularly on education and the cost of living.

“Together, we will change the direction of this commonwealth,” Youngkin told supporters early Wednesday morning at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly. “Friends, we are going to start that transformation on day one.”

For Democrats, who had not lost a statewide election since 2009 - and who apparently lost control of the House of Delegates as well as the offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general - Tuesday’s election marked the end of immediate progress on their agenda, which included accelerating the increase of the minimum wage and further work on criminal justice reform.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” McAuliffe said in a statement Wednesday, after leaving a voicemail for Youngkin acknowledging his own defeat. "Congratulations to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory.”