McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday won a chance to seek a return to the Executive Mansion easily topping four rivals in the Democratic primary. He will represent the party this fall in a closely watched contest that will test Democrats’ political hold over the state in the post-Trump era.

McAuliffe, 64, easily prevailed in a Democratic primary where his fundraising, name recognition and connections to powerful Virginians made him the favorite from the outset.

In the race to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who plans to wield his large personal wealth to become the first Republican elected statewide since 2009.

The race will be watched as a bellwether for congressional elections next year, testing engagement among Democrats and Republicans now that former President Donald Trump is out of office and as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McAuliffe trounced a field of Democrats that featured two Black women in a state that has only elected men to its highest office: Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond.