McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday won a chance to seek a return to the Executive Mansion easily topping four rivals in the Democratic primary. He will represent the party this fall in a closely watched contest that will test Democrats’ political hold over the state in the post-Trump era.
McAuliffe, 64, easily prevailed in a Democratic primary where his fundraising, name recognition and connections to powerful Virginians made him the favorite from the outset.
In the race to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who plans to wield his large personal wealth to become the first Republican elected statewide since 2009.
The race will be watched as a bellwether for congressional elections next year, testing engagement among Democrats and Republicans now that former President Donald Trump is out of office and as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAuliffe trounced a field of Democrats that featured two Black women in a state that has only elected men to its highest office: Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond.
Carroll Foy, who helped Democrats work toward a majority in the House by flipping a Northern Virginia seat in 2017, pitched herself as a progressive voice for the state's working class. McClellan, a legislator since 2006, pleaded with voters to elect someone with leadership experience and the perspective of a Black woman and a mother. Also in the race were Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the second Black man elected statewide in Virginia, and Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, a Democratic socialist.
In the only state that does not let governors serve consecutive terms McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, would be the first to serve two terms since Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978.
Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic primary appeared lower than in recent statewide primaries - even with expanded early voting in the state and pandemic restrictions lifted. About 543,000 voted in the 2017 Democratic primary.
McAuliffe turned his sights on the governorship in the spring of 2019 after exploring a run for president. He was highly visible campaigning to help Democrats win majorities in the legislature while the state's top elected Democrats, including Northam and Fairfax, were mired in scandals.
Years earlier, the New York native had entered Virginia’s political scene as the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and a long-time Democratic fundraiser with connections to powerful people, including the Clintons. He now lives in McLean.
