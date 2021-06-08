McAuliffe wins Democratic primary for governor, teeing off a heated contest to defend party's control over the state

Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic primary appeared slightly lower than in recent statewide primaries - even with expanded early voting in the state and pandemic restrictions lifted. With 14 precincts still out, about 453,000 votes had been tallied. About 543,000 voted in the 2017 Democratic primary.

McAuliffe trounced a field of Democrats that featured two Black women - former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William County and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond - in a state that has only elected men to its highest office.

Carroll Foy, who helped Democrats work toward a majority in the House by flipping a Northern Virginia seat in 2017, pitched herself as a progressive voice for the state's working class. McClellan, a legislator since 2006, pleaded with voters to elect someone with leadership experience and the perspective of a Black woman and a mother.

"Although tonight did not go the way we wanted it to, we made history," McClellan said. "I helped put a crack in the glass ceiling. We are going to shatter it — it's only a matter of time."

Carroll Foy said: "Unions stood up. Women stood up. People of color and millennials stood up. Progressives stood up. This campaign was never about me. It was always about us — giving a voice to those who have gone unheard."