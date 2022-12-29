McEachin, Bridgewater officers, UVa football players among notable deaths

In 2022, Virginians mourned the premature deaths of two campus security officers at Bridgewater College, three University of Virginia football players, six workers at a Chesapeake Walmart and Richmond’s congressman, Donald McEachin.

The Richmond area lost many others who also left their mark on the community and the state. Here is a chronological look at some notable Virginia deaths of 2022.

January

Rhonda Harmon, who died Jan. 19 of leukemia at 59, was a West Point graduate, an accomplished lawyer and the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother.

At Mezzullo & McCandlish, alongside Tim Kaine, then a partner at the firm, she was part of a team that won a historic civil rights case involving redlining in Richmond. The $100.5 million verdict in the case, Housing Opportunities Made Equal v. Nationwide Insurance, was the largest amount of redlining damages awarded to that point.

***

Jay Stegmaier, who retired in 2016 after 37 years with Chesterfield County government, including nine as county administrator, died Jan. 20 of complications from cancer. He was 68.

During Stegmaier’s tenure in Chesterfield, the county’s population more than doubled. He was involved in numerous county and regional projects, earning a reputation as a soft-spoken but persuasive, skilled and innovative local government administrator.

***

Floyd D. Gottwald Jr., who held leadership positions for decades with additives maker Ethyl Corp. and later its spin-off business Albemarle Corp., died at his Richmond home on Jan. 27 at 99.

Gottwald, praised as a quiet and thoughtful business leader, was also known for his civic and philanthropic works, including stints as president of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Military Institute Foundation.

February

Campus security officers John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were shot and killed Feb. 1 on the campus of Bridgewater College.

Painter, 55, a campus police officer, and Jefferson, 48, a campus safety officer, were close friends and often patrolled the campus together. At Jefferson’s wedding in 2021, Painter stood beside him as his best man.

A grand jury has indicted Alexander Wyatt Campbell, a former Bridgewater student and former Hanover County resident, in the slayings.

March

Rodney Lofton, a former deputy director of Diversity Richmond, died March 14 in Phoenix, several months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

For decades, Lofton advocated nationally and internationally for people living with HIV. He worked in the field of HIV/AIDS prevention and case management in Richmond, Washington, D.C., and Albuquerque, N.M.

***

Henrico County police officer Trey Marshall Sutton was one of four people injured on March 30 in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 301. He died the next day at 24. Two months earlier, he had graduated from Henrico’s 74th Basic Police Academy.

At a funeral service in Midlothian, his brother, Jared Sutton, asked the 10 officers who graduated with his brother to think of him as they patrol and carry on in his memory. In September, a grand jury indicted Jeffrey Adam Lankford, 18, on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

April

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and his girlfriend Tracey Williams, 19, died after a Richmond police SUV crashed into Ruffin’s Buick on April 7 at Bells and Castlewood roads. Williams died April 7; Ruffin died April 20.

Richmond officers Richard D. Johnson and Officer Daquan Walker were responding to a burglary call when their sport utility vehicle struck the Buick. In July, a special grand jury indicted Johnson on involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

***

Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson, 16, a sophomore on Highland Springs’ state championship basketball team, was shot and killed April 9. Police said they arrested a juvenile teenager in the shooting and charged him with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and firearms counts.

The basketball program paid tribute to Dickerson during an August celebration of the Springers’ Class 5 championship.

******

James Madison University sophomore Lauren Bernett, a rising star in softball and a member of the school’s team that reached the College World Series, died by suicide on April 25 at 20. Bernett was a dean’s list student and biology major who hoped to become a veterinarian.

The team will pay tribute to Bernett when it begins play this spring.

May

Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, and Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico, drowned after their paddleboards plunged over Bosher’s Dam on May 30. Ten other members of the Memorial Day float trip survived.

Erway’s obituary said she had extensive experience in theatrical productions and was a licensed therapeutic massage therapist, specializing in medical and fitness. Winstead had a bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology. Her first professional job was at Restore Hyper Wellness.

June

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, a mother of two boys and an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, died June 25 while off-duty and teaching a swift water rescue course in the Nantahala River in Macon County, N.C.

People who knew and worked with Monahan said she had a passion for helping others and was a leader among her peers.

July

Julia Budzinski, 17, a rising senior at Glen Allen High School, died in a boating accident on the James River on July 2. The Glen Allen community remembered Julia as a popular student and multisport athlete.

******

Jack Reid, a former principal at Robious Elementary School in Chesterfield who represented Henrico in the House of Delegates for nine terms, died July 17, about two weeks shy of his 80th birthday.

The conservative lawmaker played a key role in a Republican renaissance in Henrico and in the legislature.

***

C. Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, an avid cyclist, was killed in an Aug. 13 crash on Osbourne Turnpike. Holland was the digital content manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for 14 years. Another cyclist injured in the crash was released from the hospital. Shane Tippett, former executive director at Lewis Ginter, said, “Jonah, in so many ways, was the voice of the garden.”

Jeffrey Brooks of Richmond, the motorist charged in the crash, faces counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence first offense, maiming DUI and causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user.

***

Longtime Hopewell High School basketball coach Bill Littlepage, the second-winningest coach in Virginia High School League boys basketball history, died of colon cancer on Aug. 16 at 87.

He was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was a charter member of the VHSL Hall of Fame, in addition to serving as Hopewell’s athletic director for 27 years.

***

Riddick T. Parker Jr., principal at George Wythe High School, died Aug. 19 while riding his bicycle. He was 49.

Before becoming an educator in 2004, Parker was an NFL defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl championship in 2002. Colleagues remembered Parker as a “humble giant” with an infectious passion for educating young people.

***

Esther Cooper Jackson, a pioneering civil rights activist, writer, editor and feminist who was born in Arlington County, died in Boston on Aug. 23 at 105.

Jackson was managing editor of Freedomways, a quarterly journal that featured the work of prominent Black writers from 1961 to 1986.

September

Wes Freed, a Richmond artist who created album covers for Drive-By Truckers and other rock bands, died Sept. 4 at 58. Freed was diagnosed with colorectal cancer earlier this year.

Patterson Hood, lead singer of Drive-By Truckers, said of Freed’s art: “It was a partnership in the truest sense. ... We considered him a part of our band.”

***

Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey, 15, was killed by a stray bullet on Sept. 12 in the Gilpin Court neighborhood as she walked to a store from her grandmother’s home. Richmond police later said they had filed charges against five people in the shooting.

The slaying of the ninth-grader from Armstrong High School further heightened community concerns about a wave of shootings involving young people.

Shaken by news of the shooting a couple of weeks before he took over as CEO of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Steven Nesmith said the agency plans to hire its own police officers, after shutting down its in-house police force in 2014.

October

John Moeser, who helped establish the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he taught urban politics for 35 years, died Oct. 17 after a long illness. He was 79.

Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams wrote that in his research on racial politics, poverty and regional cooperation, Moeser “constantly prodded Richmond to confront its sins” and was “widely considered as a moral conscience for the Richmond region.”

November

University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on Nov. 13 on a charter bus that had returned to campus from a field trip to a play in Washington.

Chandler, 20, a junior wide receiver from Virginia Beach, had transferred from Wisconsin to UVa in the offseason.

Davis, 20, a junior wide receiver from South Carolina, was known for making big plays on the field and for his humility off the field.

Perry, 22, a senior linebacker and defensive end from Miami, was a studio art major.

Fellow student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with murder in their deaths and with malicious wounding in the shootings of teammate Mike Hollins and fellow student Marlee Morgan.

***

JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; and her three children, Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; and twins Kinsey M. Cottle and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, were shot and killed Nov. 18 in their Chesterfield home.

Officers headed to the home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road after JoAnna Cottle called police just before 5 a.m. to report an intruder, authorities said. Inside the home, police discovered the bodies of Cottle and her children. Jonah Adams, 35, the father of Kinsey and Jayson Cottle, was arrested in Maryland nine hours after the killings. Chesterfield detectives obtained warrants charging him with four counts of first-degree murder.

***

On Nov. 22, a supervisor at a Walmart store in Chesapeake shot and killed six co-workers: Randy Blevins, 70; Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; and Kellie Pyle, 52. The supervisor, Andre Bing, took his own life. He left behind a “death note” of grievances.

The mass shootings at UVa and in Chesapeake gave further impetus to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push for behavioral health reforms meant to promptly get people in crisis the help they need.

***

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, died Nov. 28 at 61 after a long battle with the effects of his treatment for colorectal cancer. He died weeks after winning a fourth term representing a district that gets most of its votes from Richmond, eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield.

McEachin was a lawyer, a minister and a trailblazing Virginia political figure known for his passion for equality, environmental issues and public service. McEachin, who served in the legislature for two decades, ran for attorney general in 2001. He was the first African American in Virginia to secure a major party nomination for the post. President Joe Biden, in one of numerous tributes from leaders across the aisle, said McEachin “never quit in his pursuit of justice.”

December

Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, a former state trooper who spent 25 years with Virginia State Police, died of cancer on Dec. 13 at 68. Campbell, first elected to the House in 2018, previously served on the Rockbridge County School Board and Board of Supervisors.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Campbell was a ”good man and dedicated public servant.”

***

Donald P. Baker, a longtime Washington Post political reporter and Richmond bureau chief, died Dec. 25 in Bethesda, Md. He was 90.

Baker, a biographer of former Gov. Doug Wilder, was the featured reporter in “A Perfect Candidate,” a documentary about Virginia’s 1994 U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va., beat Republican Oliver North.