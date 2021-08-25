Member of Virginia redistricting commission tests positive for COVID-19, delaying body's work

A member of the Virginia Redistricting Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of the group's upcoming meeting.

"We were alerted today by a commissioner who tested positive for COVID-19," redistricting commission staff said in an alert Tuesday night.

The short note added only that the member had been present at the most recent meeting of the commission on Monday. Most of the commission's 16 members were in person for the meeting in the Pocahontas Building on Capitol Square. The commission did not disclose which member had contracted COVID-19.

The redistricting commission, made up of eight citizen members and eight legislators, is working on a tight deadline to deliver its proposed maps to the General Assembly for their consideration. The meeting that had been scheduled for next Monday, Aug. 30, was expected to be the group's first with the needed population data in hand, which is expected to publish Thursday.

The commission will have 45 days from Thursday to deliver maps of House of Delegates and state Senate districts to the General Assembly for their consideration, and 60 days to deliver a map of redrawn U.S. House districts. Legislators can vote the commission's proposed maps up or down, but cannot amend them.