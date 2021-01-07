Members of Black clergy call for end to death penalty in Virginia

According to Virginians For Alternatives to the Death Penalty, the first execution in what would become the United States took place in Virginia in 1608. Since then Virginia has executed more than 1,300 people, the most of any other state.

Advocates contend that Virginia had relatively few lynchings among Southern states following the Civil War because the state's death penalty supplanted it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Page said Thursday that "this death penalty set up was just a legal way of allowing lynching to continue without the word 'lynch.'"

In 1908, executions were moved to a central location, the former Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond, and the electric chair replaced hanging. Among other racial disparities, from 1908 to 1951, when seven Black men were executed for raping a white woman in Martinsville, all 45 men executed for rape were Black, none white.

Since the death penalty was allowed to resume by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1996, Virginia has executed 113 people, a toll second only to Texas. The interfaith center said that while Blacks make up 20% of Virginia's population, they account for 46% of those executed in modern times.