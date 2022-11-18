Memorial to University of Virginia victims set for Saturday

The three victims of Sunday’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia will be honored in a memorial service to be televised nationally, six days after violence rocked the Charlottesville campus.

The memorial is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The ACC Network will broadcast the memorial, which will honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The students were fatally shot late Sunday on a charter bus after returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. About two dozen people were on board.

UVa student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, who lived on campus, is charged in the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said each died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A motive has not been released.

Jones, who attended high school in Varina and Petersburg, was arrested in Henrico County after a manhunt and 12-hour lockdown of the campus. He is being held without bond. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

State Attorney General Jason Miyares is conducting an outside investigation into the university’s response and efforts to determine the potential threat of the suspect.

On Friday, the UVa marching band performed “Amazing Grace” and other songs on the South Lawn in memory of the victims. An emotional candlelight vigil also was held Monday night on campus.

“Shared grief — as the vigil showed — is a keen reminder that it is our bonds with each other and with a common community that give us the strength to endure and that are more real and powerful than our perceived differences,” President Jim Ryan said in a video to the campus community. “I hope all of us can carry that knowledge with us in the days ahead and can continue to draw strength and comfort from one another.”

Football player Mike Hollins, who was shot and wounded, has undergone surgeries and is walking again. Marlee Morgan, a student who also was injured, has been discharged from a hospital.

In an interview with ESPN, Hollins’ mother said her son at first thought he heard balloons popping on the bus before he saw Jones. Hollins then yelled for the bus driver to stop and ran off the bus with two other students.

Hollins quickly realized that no other students had fled the bus and ran back to help, Brenda Hollins said. Her son encountered Jones pointing a gun at him on the first step of the bus, prompting Hollins to turn to run.

“All he remembers is he tried to turn, but he saw him lift the gun,” Brenda Hollins said. “And he felt his back get hot ... and he pulled his shirt up as he ran, and he saw the bullet protruding from his stomach.”

The Washington Commanders will honor the shooting victims during their game in Houston on Sunday. Players will wear helmet decals with the jersey numbers of those killed — 1, 15 and 41.