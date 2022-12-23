Menhaden numbers strong, quota to rise

An innovative new technique to assess the health of fish population that set lower triggers for catch quotas has found that menhaden — probably the most controversial catch in Virginia — are doing even better than expected.

As a result, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission increased its coastwide quota for menhaden by 20%, while leaving its cap on the Chesapeake Bay catch at 51,000 metric tons.

Sports fishermen have pressed for years for more limits on the menhaden catch, arguing that Reedville-based Omega Proteins fleet is taking too many fish, and leaving the population is too low to help the popular, if overfished, striped bass that feed on menhaden.

But the new ecological reference point technique for assessing the stock, which looks at how many fish are born and how many die, whether through fishing or being eaten by predators or dying from natural causes, specifically looks at how menhaden population is affecting striped bass and other species.

Menhaden mortality is below the “target” level determined with the new reference point technique – that is, whether through fishing or what would be needed to support healthy populations of the fish that eat menhaden, deaths are less than what is needed to maintain a sustainable population, and far below the “threshold which is when the there’s a danger of population collapse, the Atlantic States commission found.

Reproduction is above the target, the commission found.

Even so, the commission did not raise the quota by as much as it could have, said Chris Moore, regional ecosystem scientist for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Based on the stock assessment, the commission could have increased the coastwide quota to 270,000 metric tons, instead of the 233,500 ton limit the commission set for next year.

The quota it did set has a less than 40% chance of exceeding target levels, the commission’s technical committee said. Normally, it sets quotas at levels with a 50% chance of exceeding targets,

“I think they’re taking a precautionary approach,” Moore said. That’s why, he thinks, the commission did not change the Bay cap.

It’s based on historic landings, and there’s not enough research yet to apply the ecological reference point approach on smaller, regional scales, he said.

Omega, which processes menhaden for fish oil and fish meal, used in a variety of items from nutritional supplements to pet food, has complained that the Bay cap, based on those landings, constrains its operations unfairly – the choice of whether to fish in the Bay or the ocean, the company says, depends on where the fish are as well as on how rough the waters are.

It’s why Omega was concerned about a recent proposal to set up buffer zones where its fleet could not operate in the Bay – the zones were to be one mile offshore, and the idea was to prevent the kind of net tears that spill dead fish into the Bay so they drift ashore.

“They already have a cap of 51,000 tons. We get 18% of our Bay catch within a mile of shore,” said spokesman Ben Landry, saying the buffer zones would have major impact on where Omega’s boats could go while spills occur only one in every 1,000 times its boats set their nets.

Spills of dead fish earlier this year prompted the buffer zone proposal, and at a Virginia Marine Resources Commission hearing on the matter, highlighted a wide cap in points of view about the fishery, along with calls by sports fisherman for a complete ban on Omega’s fishing in the Bay.

“I’m here to tell you that it’s not a healthy fishery … we do not think there’s a healthy stock,” William Pappas, a charter boat captain from Virginia Beach told the Virginia Marine Resources Commission this month as the state body considered setting up buffer zones where menhaden boats would be barred.

“There’s not enough fish left for me,” he said.

But Pat Geer, the Virginia commission’s chief of fisheries management, said there are many factors affecting striped bass populations in Virginia, including climate change and fish moving to other areas. The Atlantic States commission says fishermen are catching too many striped bass and that that’s left the population dangerously low.

“Even if we stop menhaden fishing completely, striped bass will not recover.” Geer said.

In the end, the Virginia commission did not enact the buffers, while Omega promised it would not fish during the Memorial Day, July 4 or Labor Day holidays, to reduce further any risk of a spill closing beaches when the public most wants to go, It also agreed not to fish near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, a popular spot for recreational fishermen. Spills are rare – only one in every 1,000 settings of its nets and Omega hires contractors to clean any beach spills and is investing a boat of its own to respond to spills.

“This was a missed opportunity to better manage Virginia’s menhaden purse seine fisheries while working to reduce the damage caused by menhaden net spills,” Moore said, referring the technique Omega and many bait fishermen use of surrounding schools of fish with a net, then tightening and closing it to trap the fish.

“Moving fishing into deeper water where nets are less likely to snag could reduce the frequency of Omega Protein’s net spills, which are an alarming waste of a precious food source for striped bass, dolphins, osprey, and other wildlife.” He said.

The climate change that is a factor in striped bass numbers, meanwhile, is also changing the menhaden fishery. Menhaden seem to be moving north, and at a time with fishermen, particular in Maine, need a new source of bait to replaced the collapsed population of Atlantic herring.

Menhaden fit the bill.

Reflecting that, the Atlantic States commission trimmed Virginia’s share of the total coastwide quota from 78% to 75% -- with the larger coastwide quota, that translates to a roughly 10% increase in what Omega and Virginia’s much smaller bait fishery can take. Only about 30% of what Omega and other Virginia operators can catch can be taken in the Bay.

Maine’s quota will rise nearly nine-fold next year, from 0.52% of the coastwise quota to 4.5%. Massachusetts’ share will rose 2.5 times, to 2.92%, while New Hampshire’s more than doubled to 1.15%.

“We’re seeing growing numbers where there’s growing interest in catching them,” Moore said.

In addition to recognizing the changing geography of menhaden, Moore said the Atlantic states commission took one more major step to tightening regulation of the fishery.

It has decided that catches that had been categorized as incidental or as the result of a small scale fishery, would not be counted as part of the total quota, when they had not been before.

