Mental health a quiet, but top priority for Virginia's budget

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (left), who spoke as Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel looked on at a March meeting.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave challenge coins to James Ehrich, 3, and his brothers, Lukas, 6, and Thomas, 7. The boys traveled to the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond from Bristol with their father, Josh Ehrich, who said he felt it was important to mark Veterans Day at the site.
For decades, the state has struggled to follow the path that most other states have adopted to shift resources and attention from institutions to helping people with mental illness in their communities.
“The first time we met, that was what he wanted to talk about,” says Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel.
“During the campaign, wherever he went, he’d hear these stories, about the struggles people had with access to service, about the people they lost,” Littel said.
The struggle has been getting worse. At one point last year, staff shortages were so bad that the state had to close new admissions to five of its eight mental hospitals.
The freeze lasted for six weeks, but even after that, people in need of acute psychiatric hospital care often waited days for a bed. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, there were at least 7,242 Virginians suffering a mental health crisis who were under a temporary detention order directing admission to a hospital for up to 72 hours who waited an average of one day and 19 hours for a bed.
The issue is staffing, and that’s a major focus for Littel.
There are still 232 beds out of the state hospitals’ 1,380 that can’t be used because there aren’t enough nurses and orderlies to do so.
“It’s frightening … 60% of psychiatrists are 55 or older, there’s not enough people in the pipeline to replace them,” he said.
“Some counties don’t have anyone who prescribes psychiatric medications … we’re looking at tele-behavioral health to help,” Littel said.
Many psychiatrists only take patients who can pay out of pocket, but for the tens of thousands of Virginians whose mental illnesses leave them mired in low-paying jobs, or no work, access can only come through Medicaid or state funds for indigent care.
So, when the six insurance firms that offer Medicaid managed care programs in the state sit down for contract renewal talks next year, mental health services will be big talking point, Littel said. The state hopes to nail down a new five-year contract by 2024, to succeed the current contract which expires in fiscal year 2026.
“We want to be sure there’s real parity between medical care and behavioral health care,” he said.
Roughly 311,000 Virginians’ mental health services were covered through Medicaid as of June 30, up from 287,000 the year before. Medicaid’s spending on these services soared from $1.13 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $1.3 billion last year.
In recent years, what Medicaid pays providers – especially those who offer such critical but non-medical services as supportive housing – has effectively reduced the care available, advocates say.
And Littel, who has worked for years at managed care firms, wants to tap their in-house expertise about pathways that can speed care for people in need.
Those conversations have already started, in fact.
It's been much like a similar consultation that sped a solution to the challenge that scores of foster care kids sometimes had to sleep in offices because there was no other place for them to go, Littel said. It's been finding safe places for what had been an average of two dozen kids a month
Another public-private campaign, this one involving two Community Services Boards and nursing homes in Tidewater and Southwest Virginia, has found beds in those homes for more than 60 state hospital patients who were suffering from dementia. A key measure of success here is that only a handful have had to go back to the hospital because their illnesses worsened.
Yet another conversation, this one with state colleges and universities, offers some hints about where Youngkin’s mental health focus will lead.
“The governor is always asking: what are the best practices?” Littel said.
“He challenged the secretary of education and me, when we had suicides at public colleges, to look at mental health services, and so we talked to all the colleges. Some focused on well-being, some on counseling, more reactive,” he said.
“We found two takeaways. One was that they all had their best practices. But the other was that the challenge was K-12; a lot of kids are coming to college very fragile. A lot of suicidal ideation.”
And that’s where a concern about mental health at colleges and universities is going to be looking for answers, Littel said.
In the same way, Littel wants the state to focus on Virginians with mental illnesses before they find themselves in the kind of crises that require emergency care or hospitalization, even as the immediate focus is on the state’s overloaded hospitals.
“The reality is that we’ve been playing Whac-A-Mole. There’s a crisis here, we press down, and then it pops up someplace else,” he said.
“For years, we’ve been doing the same thing - I was deputy secretary 26 years ago. It feels weird that I’m working on things we were talking about then. … We need to think about helping earlier, before people are in a crisis,” he said.
Fixing that, though, is more than any one budget can do, even as he and the governor are shaping their proposals for the General Assembly.
And, ultimately, it means a new way of thinking about mental health services, he said.
“Sometimes, we get so focused on institutions that we forget the people,” Littel said. “We’re trying to think about the journey people are on, how they access care, what they run into, how we can help. ... That’s our big focus.”
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
A witness told police that University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted specific victims when he opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip Sunday night, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
The move comes at the request of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes to 20 countries, including the United States, Canada and 18 Caribbean nations and territories.
