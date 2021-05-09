Mental health remains focus of Giles County shooting case

Amy Boggs testified Thursday that she does not fear her husband and hopes to soon be reunited with him.

However, Amy Boggs said, she moved out of the couple’s home as advised in recommendations in the most recent psychological reports. She said that when Boggs is released, his mother will move into the Guinea Mountain Road house to help care for him until doctors say the time is right for her to return.

Turk and the Boggses pointed to recommendations in the recent psychological evaluations that Brandon Boggs receive care at the Veterans Administration facilities in Salem. The Boggses said that both outpatient care and a seven-week, inpatient program for people with PTSD were lined up for as soon as Boggs is available to begin them.

Boggs said he also needed to be out of custody so that he could wrap up pending matters with his military retirement. He said that he worried that if he did not get certain physical exams done soon, he would lose benefits including his family’s future health insurance.