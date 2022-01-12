Messiah Johnson spent 20 years in prison for a robbery he didn't commit; he hopes Northam will grant absolute pardon

Messiah Johnson spent more than 20 years in prison for a beauty salon robbery he didn't commit. He's since started a trucking business and recently bought a home, and he wants to employ people returning from incarceration.
But he needs one last thing to get his life back. Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2018, at the end of his term, granted Johnson a partial pardon (called a conditional pardon) based on credible evidence he was innocent. Johnson has waited four years, hoping Gov. Ralph Northam would grant an absolute pardon.
But the Northam administration recently notified Johnson's lawyers at the University of Virginia Innocence Project that they wouldn't be getting to it and it would pass to the next administration. Northam leaves office on Saturday when Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is sworn in, and Johnson hopes Northam will reconsider.
“I still have that stigma of 24 felonies. And in some people’s mind, maybe I’m not innocent," Johnson said. "So that’s still a dark cloud over my head. I would like for myself, my family, my community, the people I’ve inspired and helped and of course my daughters to know that their father is absolutely 100 percent innocent.
"My family and I – we need him to make the right decision and grant me the pardon."
Deirdre Enright, a law professor at the University of Virginia and founder of the UVA Innocence Project, helped investigate Johnson's case and confirm the real robber. She said she was mystified about why the Northam administration couldn't act on the request for an absolute pardon in four years when the facts McAuliffe had remain the same.
"It's a slam dunk on innocence," she said. "We’ve solved the crime, we got an affidavit from the guy who did it. ... I just don't understand what the problem is."
Johnson moved to Virginia in the 1980s as a child and by his early 20s was working in a job removing hazardous lead from homes. His life changed on the night he went out to a club in Norfolk with friends.
After leaving, they were surrounded by blue police lights and guns pointed at them. An officer told Johnson he was a suspect in a robbery.
It was a few weeks after the December 1997 robbery of the Norfolk beauty salon. Another man, Robert A. Humphries, was charged in a string of robberies but Johnson was charged with the beauty salon robbery.
After a mistrial, prosecutors offered Johnson a plea deal of three years behind bars after he had already served a year and a half. He wouldn't accept. A jury convicted him and he was sentenced to 132 years.
“I have no regrets about declining that three years because my whole fight has been about my innocence and being vindicated," Johnson said.
Enright said they found that police conducted suggestive lineups of the beauty salon robbery victims to identify Johnson as the robber. Police mistakes in photo and in-person lineups are a leading cause of wrongful convictions.
Humphries signed an affidavit admitting to the robbery.
The case for innocence was clear, Enright said, and then this year they found even more evidence after the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney's office allowed access to its files.
Records showed that the lead detective told officers that one of the victim identifications of Johnson "was far too suggestive and hampering to the investigation and possibly prosecution." The detective told the officers not to do that again.
The lead detective interviewed the victim but didn't record it because he didn't think it could be used in court due to the faulty police lineup.
But that victim's identification of Johnson was used in court anyway during both trials.
Johnson had no knowledge of who Robert Humphries was.
Kelly Thomasson, the secretary of the commonwealth, and Grant Neely, the communications director to Northam, did not respond to an opportunity to discuss the case.
Johnson was a victim of identity theft while incarcerated and had to address more than $50,000 in debt from that. The felonies on his record made it difficult to find housing.
“I still have 24 felonies on my record because it was only a conditional pardon. It doesn’t exonerate me.”
He praised the second-chance policies of McAuliffe and Northam, who has granted over 700 pardons in his term. But he said he's turned over everything he can and answered every question and doesn't know what's left to investigate.
“For me and my family, we want to be able to move on with the next chapter of my life.”
