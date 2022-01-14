Messiah Johnson visits Richmond lawmakers to enlist support for pardon request to Northam

In a final attempt at getting an absolute pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam, a Black man who spent more than 20 years in prison for a robbery he didn't commit came to Richmond on Friday to ask lawmakers for help.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, at the end of his term in 2018, granted Messiah Johnson a conditional pardon because of the credible evidence he was innocent of a 1997 robbery at a Norfolk beauty salon.

Johnson was released from prison and has since started a trucking business and purchased a home. The real robber pleaded guilty.

He was disappointed that after four years, Northam didn't grant him an absolute pardon, which would wipe felonies related to the robbery off his record, he said, and allow him to move onto the next chapter of his life.

The Innocence Project at the University of Virginia investigated the case, helped find the real robber, and calls Johnson's case "a slam dunk on innocence."

Johnson talked to several aides to lawmakers on Friday.