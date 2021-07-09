Michigan company that wanted natural gas plant in Charles City cancels project

The developer of a proposed natural gas plant in Charles City County said Friday that it is no longer pursuing the project, a move that was welcomed by people in the county who don't want new fossil fuel power plants, and say local and state officials haven't been transparent about the proposal and a plan for a second plant a mile away.

The proposed C4GT power plant was backed by private developers and would have brought gas via pipeline to the county to be burned to create electricity. Michigan-based NOVI Energy, the company that wanted the project, announced it is moving on.

"NOVI Energy cares deeply about the communities it serves and the affordable, reliable power facilities it helps build," read a statement from the communications firm representing the company. "After taking feedback from the community and assessing the changing market, NOVI Energy has decided not to pursue the C4GT power plant."

County government officials were already in the process of taking back land where the plant would go.