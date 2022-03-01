Misinformation, unanswered questions plague debate over bill to close police records

A state Senate committee is wrestling with a bill that would essentially undo a change in the law made last year and broadly stop the public from getting access to police investigative files in closed cases. Misinformation about the current law has muddled the debate.

While records that are used in criminal court cases are public, police and prosecutors have long had discretion over whether to release records that aren't filed in court. Even in police cases that are long closed, police routinely denied releasing any records.

After families of those killed in the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach government center had trouble getting police records about the case, lawmakers changed the law in 2021 to require police to provide records to the public in cases where release of records wouldn't hinder a prosecution.

The law, sponsored by then-Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, went into effect on July 1 and has been in place for eight months.

It was vetted through the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council and included some key privacy provisions: Police can't release photos or records that show or identify a victim. The law doesn't apply if release of records would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. And records that would disclose the identity of a confidential source or information provided to police only by a confidential source would not be released.

But police and prosecutors want the law largely overturned, to shift back to a policy in which the default is that they don't have to disclose any closed case files they don't want to, unless it's to the immediate family of a victim.

Supporters of the proposed legislation, filed by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, say the priority should be protecting victims and avoiding public and media access to criminal records that could re-traumatize the survivors of people who were killed.

Crime victims didn't ask to be in the situation they're in, Bell told the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee a week ago.

"They’ve been dragged in, in this case because of the deaths of their daughters," he said, referring to the parents of two college students who were murdered. "That their records would be used for this is atrocious. It’s obscene.”

Once the public realizes they can get such records, he told senators, they can get "everything."

“This will not end at made-for-TV movies. It will be on TikTok videos. It will be on Facebook. They’ll be making YouTubes.”

Bell's bill would allow only immediate family access to records in closed police cases (and attorneys working on post-conviction issues) but shut off access to all closed police records to the rest of the public, not just in sensitive murder cases but in any closed police investigation in Virginia history.

Open government advocates who oppose the bill say it doesn't strike the right balance between family privacy and allowing public access to government records, and say the Senate committee should avoid passing the bill until more time can be spent on how to fix any real problems that exist. The committee is scheduled to address the bill again Wednesday.

Despite the speculation that sensitive records could be released, no evidence emerged in General Assembly hearings that any sensitive photos or records related to a murder or violent crime actually have been released since the new law took effect July 1.

Unanswered questions and misinformation

Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old University of Virginia student, was murdered in 2014. The man convicted in her death also pleaded guilty to killing Morgan Harrington, a 20-year-old Virginia Tech student, in 2009.

In testimony this year, Hannah's mother, Susan Graham, said that she and her husband learned in November that Albemarle County police had received a FOIA request under the 2021 law from an international media company that apparently wants to make a documentary movie.

Graham said release of new records would traumatize her family, and has asked lawmakers to pass Bell's bill.

Bell testified that an Albemarle detective called him and cursed, saying he had been told he needed to handle a FOIA request to a TV producer.

But it's unclear whether Albemarle police have yet provided any records, or if they withheld any records for reasons allowed by existing law, or if the FOIA request is still pending.

A senator asked Bell last week if he knew its status. "I don’t know where they’re at or how hard they’re fighting or what they turned over," Bell replied.

And Albemarle County police and county officials aren't saying. A police officer did not respond to a voicemail asking about the status of the FOIA. Someone who answered the phone at the police department referred questions to a county's communications director, Emily Kilroy. She did not respond to inquiries made since Thursday to her desk voicemail, cellphone voicemail and email.

So if there's no evidence any sensitive records have been turned over to anyone in the eight months since the change in law, why the need to change it back? It's based on speculation, and that's where the misinformation comes in.

On Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's president and CEO, John F. Clark, sent a letter in support of Bell's bill to members of the Senate committee. But the letter misstated how photos are handled under current law, saying current law allows "unlimited access" for anyone to "crime scene photographs when a child has been murdered."

The letter falsely claimed that Bell's bill would protect photos, audio or video depicting a victim from being released. Again, current law already does that.

Bell told senators the issue is “the guy who wants to see as many disgusting pictures as he can and put them on TikTok.”

After Bell made that comment last week, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, told the committee he might favor an approach that focused on photos and videos and "salacious" things movie producers might use.

Asked in an interview Tuesday if he believed photos of victims could currently be released, Ebbin said, "That's what they made it sound like" during the hearing.

Although the 2021 law also doesn't require police to release records identifying confidential sources or information provided solely by confidential sources, Bell made this comment to senators about why his proposed change is needed:

“If you are a witness, who saw something, talked to the officers and were promised that they won’t use it in court, it won’t ever come up, that is no longer much protection because someone across the street can get the whole file. Not just see what you said and how you said it, to whom you said it, they can actually get the video if it’s a video case.”

In an interview for this story, Bell acknowledged he was unaware of any police agency or prosecutor under the 2021 law who was forced to turn over a sensitive photo from a closed case file. He said he knows of no police agency that was forced under the 2021 law to turn over records that had the name of any confidential source in a case.

"I agree that this hasn't happened," he said. "We are trying to prevent this from happening. Because once it has happened it's too late to address it."

Representatives of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys, who support Bell's legislation, didn't respond to a question Tuesday about whether they know of any examples since July 1 of police or a prosecutor being required to turn over sensitive records about a murder or a violent crime to news media.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told senators last week that the 2021 law allows a balance of privacy rights with public access that can be used by journalists, historians, family of victims or someone who was arrested but not charged and wants to see what evidence the police had.

Under Bell's legislation, she said, "essentially we're going back to no access again."