Missed meal leads to disturbance involving 17 prisoners at Northern Neck Regional Jail

A missed meal is said to have led to the injury of one officer in a disturbance involving 17 inmates in a unit at the Northern Neck Regional Jail on Tuesday.

Ted Hull, superintendent of the jail, located in Warsaw, said the incident began around 4:30 p.m. and order was restored by 7:45 p.m. "In the effort to contain the disturbance and re-establish control of the unit, the appropriate level of force was used to gain control and compliance consistent with the level of resistance of the inmates," said Hull in a prepared statement Friday.

"In the attempt to gain compliance, an officer was struck by an inmate's fist and received an injury under the right eye. Another officer was struck by a thrown meal tray," according to Hull.

Hull said that was incorrect. He said the inmates involved were examined and evaluated by medical staff and no physical injury was noted. Because a chemical restraint was used, all the inmates were decontaminated, evaluated and provided treatment as required.

The incident started when one inmate, who said he was in the shower when meals were served in the unit, was refused, having failed to respond to "last call," said Hull.