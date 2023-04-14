The Virginia Beach developer of the Castleton homeowners association project near Henrico County’s White Oak Village and the Rolling Ridge subdivision at Route 288 and U.S. 1 is moving east, with a plan to turn 117 acres of vacant land in New Kent County into a mixed-use, planned community of townhomes, single family houses and commercial space.

The project, called Liberty Landing, would be on U.S. 60, about a mile to the southeast of the Bottoms Bridge exit off of Interstate 64 - an area attracting more and more interest with plans to widen the highway through New Kent and on to northern James City County. Virginia Beach-based Boyd Homes, which also owns the Towns at Swift Creek rental townhomes in Midlothian, is the developer.

Boyd's proposed New Kent development would include 145 townhomes, with four models of between 1,500 and 2,000 square feet and 145 detached houses, of between 1,400 and 3,000 square feet, the developer’s filings with the county planning department show. The townhomes are expected to sell for between $276,000 to $360,000 while the detached houses for between $395,990 and $455,990.

In addition, the developer plans 60,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, to be developed on a bit more than 16 acres of the site. That portion of the project would include medical and general office space, with the office space likely to house insurance agencies, lawyers and financial planned, as well as stores and restaurants.

Mixed-use developments have been a fad for several years, though they can sometimes be slow to get off the ground, Virginia county officials farther down the Peninsula have noted.

But the idea of walkable communities - and the fact that the taxes recovered from commercial properties cover more than the cost to a county of providing services, while taxes from homes don't go as far to cover such costs - make mixed-use projects particularly attractive to county officials.

New Kent's comprehensive plan has designated the area for what it calls "village" land use - homes on smaller lots meant to provide more affordable housing, relatively small stores, professional offices and companies that provide services, such as hair stylists.

Buildings are supposed to be close to streets, with parking on the streets or behind the buildings, with sidewalks for walkers, parks and community gathering spots, and controls over building design and materials as well as landscaping.

Boyd Homes will reserve nearly 31 acres as open space with bike and walking trailers, a picnic area, park space and play area, as well as a community clubhouse and pool. An additional nearly 32 acres of wetlands and open land would remain undeveloped.

When built out, the project is expected generate some $19.9 million in additional revenue for the county over the next decade, while services to it would cost New Kent a bit more than $5 million.

An analysis commissioned by the developer said the project would likely bring an additional 103 students to the county schools, assuming a slightly smaller average number of school-age children for each household than the county average. The county schools should be able to absorb that number, the analysis said.

The developer is arguing that there’s no indication that a large-scale commercial development is likely for the site, while continued commercial development along U.S. 60 without an overall plan for a mixed-use project means the interior would be unlikely to be developed.

The developer would install stormwater facilities to make sure runoff with pollutants doesn’t reach the creeks and rivers that eventually flow into the Chesapeake Bay, while it would connect with the county’s water and sewage treatment facilities.

Boyd Homes said the people would join the utility service district for the Patriots Landing and Five Lakes homeowners associations to help pay down the cost of installing the existing infrastructure serving that part of the county.

The county planning commission is to consider the proposal next week. The board of supervisors will get a final say.

