Miyares appears headed for victory over incumbent Herring in attorney general race

Jason Miyares, a Republican state delegate whose campaign for attorney general attacked incumbent Mark Herring as being weak on criminals, appeared headed for victory over the Democrat on Tuesday to return the office to GOP control and deny Herring a third term in the job, according to unofficial results.

Miyares would be the state’s first Republican attorney general since Ken Cuccinelli, who was attorney general from 2010 to 2014. He would also be the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.

In his campaign, Miyares touted his personal story as the son of a Cuban immigrant and slammed Herring as someone who put criminals ahead of victims. He tried to tie Herring to a scandal involving the Virginia Parole Board and said Herring was part of a “far left, liberal monopoly” of control in Richmond.

Miyares has said one area of focus for him as attorney general would be to investigate how the Virginia Parole Board violated laws and policies in the process it used to release certain people from prison in 2020.

He also slammed the board for its decisions to release people; Virginia has abolished parole, but people convicted prior to 1995 are eligible.