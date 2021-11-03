Miyares appears headed for victory over incumbent Herring in attorney general race

Jason Miyares, a Republican state delegate whose campaign for attorney general attacked incumbent Mark Herring as being weak on criminals, appeared headed for victory over the Democrat on Tuesday to return the office to GOP control and deny Herring a third term in the job, according to unofficial results.
Miyares would be the state’s first Republican attorney general since Ken Cuccinelli, who was attorney general from 2010 to 2014. He would also be the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.
In his campaign, Miyares touted his personal story as the son of a Cuban immigrant and slammed Herring as someone who put criminals ahead of victims. He tried to tie Herring to a scandal involving the Virginia Parole Board and said Herring was part of a “far left, liberal monopoly” of control in Richmond.
Miyares has said one area of focus for him as attorney general would be to investigate how the Virginia Parole Board violated laws and policies in the process it used to release certain people from prison in 2020.
He also slammed the board for its decisions to release people; Virginia has abolished parole, but people convicted prior to 1995 are eligible.
“The victims of violent crime are too often ignored or forgotten in Richmond,” Miyares’ website says. “An out-of-control parole board has let ... felons, rapists, murderers, cop killers and child abusers out of prison and back in our neighborhoods and communities.”
Miyares said he was a strong proponent of budget increases to law enforcement; he touted endorsements from more than 75 sheriffs and prosecutors.
Miyares, a political consultant and former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, was first elected to his House seat in District 82 in 2015.
Herring touted his left-of-center record in his run, and he attacked Miyares as a sympathizer to people who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Miyares accepted money from the Republican Attorney General’s Association; a nonprofit arm of that association encouraged people to attend the rally at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that sought to overturn the legitimate presidential election result and eventually turned into a deadly riot.
Herring also attacked Miyares’ opposition to abortion rights and gay rights.
Herring was first elected in 2013 in a close election over GOP Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. He was reelected in 2017 against GOP challenger John Adams, a lawyer with the firm McGuireWoods. Herring announced in December 2018 that he was running for governor but later opted to seek reelection as attorney general.
