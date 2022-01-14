Miyares fires 30 in AG's office, including lawyer investigating dangerous conditions at Richmond apartments

Hardiman has worked in the attorney general's office since September 2019 and said she was not expecting to be let go by the new administration.

“I expected some personnel changes, which likely come with any change of administration," she said. "I am not a political appointee. I don’t have a political job.”

She spent Friday scrambling to make sure someone in the office could cover her cases.

"I don’t want those people who have been discriminated against to be left hanging," she said. "I also felt like a cursory email with 24 hour notice was unprofessional. And I’m disappointed that the new administration seems to be signaling that they care less about civil rights issues like fair housing than the current administration."

Asked if the investigation of The Communities at Southwood would continue, Miyares spokeswoman LaCivita replied:

"Just because personnel changes have been made does not mean their work will not be picked up. As the Attorney General Elect has said, when he gets into his office he and his team will look at every lawsuit, investigation and opinion with a fresh perspective."