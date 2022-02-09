Miyares moves to reverse state's endorsement of Waverly innocence request

In a request pending in Virginia's courts, previous Attorney General Mark Herring sided with two men seeking to prove their innocence in the 1998 killing of a Waverly police officer that a federal jury acquitted them of.

But new Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the Virginia Court of Appeals on Friday saying he doesn't agree. That prompted a lawyer for the two men to ask the court for representatives of Herring's team to appear alongside those of the new attorney general when the case is argued.

Miyares' letter comes in the case of Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, two Black men who have long claimed innocence in the 1998 shooting death of Waverly police officer Allen W. Gibson, who was white and was shot with his own handgun that was recovered at the scene.

A former Waverly police chief has said he has great doubt about their guilt, and the officer's daughter has said she wants the case reopened and the men freed from prison if they are indeed innocent.

Although the men were acquitted of murder by a federal jury, they had entered guilty pleas in state court to lesser charges in connection with the killing, later saying they did so to avoid a possible death sentence. Even though a federal jury acquitted them in the killing, prosecutors used those state convictions to land life sentences in federal prison for the men on a drug conviction.

As part of their attempt to prove their innocence, Richardson and Claiborne filed a request for a writ of actual innocence from the Court of Appeals. Herring's administration investigated and on Nov. 1, filed a brief joining the request, which had been scheduled for oral argument on Tuesday.

But Herring, a Democrat, lost his November re-election bid to Miyares, a Republican, who fired the office's four-person conviction-integrity unit and installed his own team. In the Friday letter, Brandon Wrobleski, a special assistant to Miyares for investigations, says Miyares doesn't adhere to some of Herring's arguments in the case and says the state is no longer on board with the request.

Jarrett Adams, the New York attorney representing the two men, wrote to the court on Sunday asking it to deny Miyares' request. But if he's allowed to file a new brief, the court should order Herring or his representatives to attend oral arguments to argue the state's previous position as well, Adams wrote.

Adams said in an interview that even if Miyares files a new brief changing course, the court should still consider what Herring's team filed after a year of investigation.

Miyares' action "is a political posture move that is unfortunately threatening my clients' freedom ... and it is also not allowing the Gibson family to have closure for officer Gibson," Adams said in a phone interview, calling his clients "a thousand percent innocent."

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, said in a statement that the men's claim doesn't prove innocence.

"The Attorney General’s Office, including an internal working group of former Commonwealth’s Attorneys with over 76 years of combined prosecution experience, has carefully reviewed the petition for a writ of actual innocence and former Attorney General Herring’s position in the case," the statement said.

"We are now of the view that both Virginia law and the facts of this case do not support the claim for a writ of actual innocence."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch and WRIC-TV have both reported on questions surrounding the case.

Gibson was killed April 25, 1998, in a wooded area behind an apartment complex. Still alive when a state trooper arrived at the scene, he said he had been shot with his own gun after struggling with two men, one of whom he said had dreadlocks. Neither Richardson nor Claiborne had dreadlocks.

They were arrested and Richardson was allowed to plead guilty in Sussex County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter and Claiborne to misdemeanor accessory. The men were initially charged with capital murder - which could have resulted in the death penalty - and later told a judge they pleaded guilty to avoid that charge.

But the U.S. Attorney's Office then decided to prosecute them too, arguing the killing was part of a drug conspiracy.

A federal jury acquitted both men of murder in 2001 after a weeklong trial.

But they were convicted in federal court of conspiracy to distribute drugs. And because of the state-court guilty pleas, Adams said, the federal prosecutors were able to obtain life sentences for both men on the drug conviction.

Richardson and Claiborne have exhausted their federal appeals and were rejected in a presidential clemency bid.

Adams said he is seeking the writ of actual innocence in Virginia in hopes of wiping out the conduct the federal government used for the life sentences on the drug conviction.

“The state court guilty plea and the actual innocence petition is the key to unlock the federal bars that hold them right now," Adams said.

In the filing supporting the innocence claim, Herring's office wrote:

"It is clear from the record that some information and evidence presented in Mr. Richardson’s federal trial was unavailable to him when he pled guilty in state court, including information that a key witness lied to state investigators and lied during the preliminary hearing."

Oral argument at the Virginia Court of Appeals has been reset for Feb. 22. The court can grant the request for a writ of actual innocence, deny it, or order an evidentiary hearing to get more facts.