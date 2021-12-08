Miyares names Mitch McConnell's former counsel as Virginia's. solicitor general

Virginia Attorney Gen.-elect Jason Miyares has named the former top counsel to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Virginia's next solicitor general.

In the position, Andrew Ferguson will represent the state in matters before the U.S. Supreme Court, Supreme Court of Virginia and other situations.

Ferguson was chief counsel to McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, from 2019 until this year.

He was McConnell's chief legal adviser and judicial confirmation strategist during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020, according to a news release from Miyares, and Ferguson was the senior special counsel to then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Ferguson is a Virginia native with undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia.