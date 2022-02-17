Miyares returns money to donors after deposits during session

A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.

Asked about the donations, his spokesperson said the campaign treasurer made an error and the donations had been returned.

Miyares' inaugural committee reported to the Virginia Department of Elections that on Monday it received: $10,000 from the law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen; $10,000 from Norfolk Southern Corp.; $25,000 from Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment; and $25,000 from Fusion Therapeutics.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares, said by email Thursday that his campaign treasurer misplaced four checks that were received prior to the Jan. 15 inauguration and the checks were deposited.

"All four donations have been returned to the donors," she wrote.

Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring in last year's election.