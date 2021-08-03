Miyares, Sears don't plan to attend 'election integrity' rally at Liberty University

The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, the GOP nominee for attorney general, and former Del. Winsome Sears of Winchester, the nominee for lieutenant governor, won't be attending, their campaigns confirmed Tuesday.
Miyares posted on Twitter on Monday that he and Sears would be doing an event Saturday evening in Fairfax County for Harold Pyon, the Republican candidate challenging Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, in the fall election.
It was unclear Tuesday if GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin still planned to attend the event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, which is coordinated by the 5th congressional district Republican committee and includes a Friday banquet and day of forums on Saturday.
Miyares' tweet on Monday followed days of Democrats attacking the GOP ticket for agreeing to appear at the event, and calling on them to withdraw.
"Glenn Youngkin will headline a rally inspired by Donald Trump's conspiracy theory that led to a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol," Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe said in a statement July 27.
"Glenn Youngkin has focused his entire candidacy on divisive conspiracy theories, peddling Donald Trump's lies, and trying to hide his out-of-touch views from Virginians."
The Washington Post reported that day that Youngkin's campaign said he'd only agreed to "stop by" the event.
The Miyares and Sears campaigns said they'd never actually committed.
“We never actually publicly said that we were ever going to attend," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. "It was just scheduling conflicts."
She added that Miyares, who is challenging Attorney General Mark Herring, the Democratic nominee, had been planning on attending the Fairfax event "for a while now."
Sears campaign manager CJ Jordan said "we were triple overbooked."
She said Sears didn't have any concerns about the nature of the election integrity event but wanted to help Pyon in a House race the GOP is targeting. Sears faces Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, in the lieutenant governor's race.
Election integrity has become a major issue in the statewide campaign.
Former President Donald Trump made baseless claims of election fraud that preceded the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He and many other Republicans have continued to question the legitimacy of the presidential election, even though it wasn't close and there's no evidence of any widespread fraud.
The Liberty event also features Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who has falsely said the coronavirus pandemic is "phony."
Youngkin was recently recorded making comments Democrats said suggest the courts could somehow overturn the presidential election. In a statement Tuesday to the Virginia Scope in response, Youngkin said President Joe Biden was elected legitimately.
"Terry McAuliffe and his allies in the liberal media sure do love to twist my words beyond recognition," Youngkin said in the statement.
The Youngkin campaign didn't immediately respond to questions Tuesday about the election integrity event at Liberty.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
