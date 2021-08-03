Miyares, Sears don't plan to attend 'election integrity' rally at Liberty University

The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.

Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, the GOP nominee for attorney general, and former Del. Winsome Sears of Winchester, the nominee for lieutenant governor, won't be attending, their campaigns confirmed Tuesday.

Miyares posted on Twitter on Monday that he and Sears would be doing an event Saturday evening in Fairfax County for Harold Pyon, the Republican candidate challenging Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, in the fall election.

It was unclear Tuesday if GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin still planned to attend the event at Liberty University in Lynchburg, which is coordinated by the 5th congressional district Republican committee and includes a Friday banquet and day of forums on Saturday.

Miyares' tweet on Monday followed days of Democrats attacking the GOP ticket for agreeing to appear at the event, and calling on them to withdraw.